Introducing SWE-bench Verified

We use SWE-bench as one of several evaluations tracking the Medium risk level of the Model Autonomy risk category in our Preparedness Framework. Tracking catastrophic risk levels via evaluations relies on ensuring that we can trust evaluation results and are calibrated about what the scores entail.

Our experiences suggest that we should:

Invest in deeply understanding our benchmarks. Although SWE-bench was designed thoughtfully, it underestimates model capabilities due to the issues mentioned in this blogpost. As our systems get closer to AGI, we need to evaluate them on increasingly more challenging tasks. This also elevates the level of expertise and care needed to curate and verify benchmarks to ensure that they are sufficiently challenging and robust (a case where work like CriticGPT , which explores ways in which AI can assist with annotation pipelines, may be helpful).

Account for progress in the ecosystem. Community-led progress in agent scaffolding highlights the need to consider potential external enhancements to a model when assessing risk. Looking at the difference between the worst- and best-performing scaffolds for a given model on the SWE-bench leaderboards (opens in a new window), we can see that, for example, GPT-4’s performance on SWE-bench Lite varies between 2.7% using an early RAG-based scaffold and 28.3% using CodeR. Thus the Preparedness Framework calls for evaluations to be run continually and as often as needed to identify any non-trivial capability change; which includes before, during, and even after training, where models can be enhanced via integration with external systems. Furthermore, curating evaluations is an ecosystem-wide effort, and we hope to continue collaborating with researchers on building trustworthy, high-quality evaluations.

Be cognizant of limitations. Evaluations based on static datasets are inherently limited, and SWE-bench is no exception. Given that the benchmark is composed of scrapes of public GitHub repos, large foundation models that are pre-trained on internet text are likely to be contaminated on the tasks. Furthermore, SWE-bench only covers a narrow distribution of the Medium risk level for model autonomy and so must be supplemented with other evaluations.

We believe in an empirical and scientific approach to tracking and protecting against catastrophic risk. Building and continually improving evaluations is a key element of this work. There remains much to be done, and we’re eager to see more work from the community in contributing valuable benchmarks like SWE-bench.