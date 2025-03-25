Introducing 4o Image Generation

In line with our Model Spec, we aim to maximize creative freedom by supporting valuable use cases like game development, historical exploration, and education—while maintaining strong safety standards. At the same time, it remains as important as ever to block requests that violate those standards. Below are evaluations of additional risk areas where we're working to enable safe, high-utility content and support broader creative expression for users.

Provenance via C2PA and internal reversible search

All generated images come with C2PA⁠ metadata, which will identify an image as coming from GPT‑4o, to provide transparency. We’ve also built an internal search tool that uses technical attributes of generations to help verify if content came from our model.

Blocking the bad stuff

We’re continuing to block requests for generated images that may violate our content policies, such as child sexual abuse materials and sexual deepfakes. When images of real people are in context, we have heightened restrictions regarding what kind of imagery can be created, with particularly robust safeguards around nudity and graphic violence. As with any launch, safety is never finished and is rather an ongoing area of investment. As we learn more about real-world use of this model, we’ll adjust our policies accordingly.

For more on our approach, visit the image generation addendum to the GPT‑4o system card ⁠.