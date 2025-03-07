Working with early clients, the Hebbia team recognized the key limitation in today’s AI-powered research isn’t the models themselves - it’s information retrieval over the world’s private information.

While web search almost always retrieves answers from online sources, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG)-based tools struggle for offline documents. Oftentimes, answers aren’t explicitly stated in documents, so traditional search falls short.

Hebbia instead built a distributed orchestration engine that enhances accuracy for deep research tasks in finance and law.

The engine overcomes the limitations of RAG and effectively gives OpenAI’s models an “infinite” context window, creating the most accurate deep research agent for high value offline data.

Hebbia with o1 achieves 92% accuracy—up from 68% with out-of-the-box RAG—on a rigorous benchmark spanning both quantitative and qualitative tasks across complex legal and financial documents.