Nubank elevates customer experiences with OpenAI

Nubank first worked with OpenAI to create a custom enterprise search solution, giving employees quick access to FAQs, brand guidelines, and internal policies.

Powered by GPT‑4o and GPT‑4o mini, the solution integrates Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) techniques to fetch and prioritize relevant documents, delivering accurate answers without any need to navigate siloed and incomplete information repositories.

The solution also uses fine-tuned models trained on Nubank’s domain-specific content and semantic search to prioritize the most relevant results for user queries.

With a chat-based interface, the tool has seen rapid adoption: over 5,000 employees use it monthly to boost productivity, accelerate onboarding, and resolve queries more efficiently.

Customer support agents, developers, and new hires all benefit from faster, more accurate access to information.