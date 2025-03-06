Booking.com and OpenAI personalize travel at scale

As one of the world’s largest travel marketplaces, Booking.com makes it easier for millions of travelers to experience the world, offering seamless access to flights, stays, and activities in one place.

With OpenAI, the company saw an opportunity to become a true travel companion, addressing the discovery phase to help travelers uncover destinations and experiences they didn’t even know they wanted.

“When ChatGPT launched in 2022, I got this tingle,” says Adrienne Enggist, Senior Director of Product Marketplace at Booking.com. “It reminded me of the early days of broadband access—this massive opportunity to change how people engage with travel. We knew this could help us finally crack the discovery challenge.”

To date, Booking.com has launched multiple AI-powered solutions with OpenAI to make travel planning easier and more intuitive.