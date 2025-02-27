LY Corporation’s services, like the messaging app LINE and Yahoo! JAPAN, are central to everyday life in Japan. With millions of monthly active users (MAUs), they constantly explore the potential of generative AI to create “WOW” moments.

“With over 200 million MAUs, LY Corporation is in the best position to deliver AI solutions closest to users,” says Mr. Gen Miyazawa, Executive Corporate Officer and Senior General Manager of LY Corporation’s Generative AI Group.

With the immense volume of data generated by its users, LY Corporation needed an AI solution that could process information efficiently while providing valuable, actionable insights for both users and employees.

“It’s crucial to talk directly to the companies that make the most advanced LLMs, which is why we have worked with OpenAI from the beginning,” says Mr. Miyazawa.