A high-quality website helps businesses and individuals thrive, but building and managing a site is a challenge even for the most technical teams. Wix has been helping make web development accessible to everyone since 2006. AI has long been a focus at Wix—for example, Wix ADI (Artificial Design Intelligence) launched in 2016 to intelligently generate a site’s UI.

In Wix’s user research, one challenge has stood out time after time: users struggle to write content for their site. Most people lack the expertise to find the right words to describe their brand. Stuck in drafting mode, they’re unable to launch their sites quickly.

When OpenAI released GPT, Wix knew they’d found the right solution to their problem. Moving quickly to integrate, Wix built the AI Text Creator, which generates a website full of engaging text from just a few user inputs. Users can further customize each text box with the AI Text Creator, where they answer prompts engineered to generate the best titles, taglines, and paragraphs for their site.

