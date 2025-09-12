Announcing OpenAI Grove

Today, we’re announcing the OpenAI Grove, a new program for technical talent at the very start of their company-building journey. The Grove is not a startup accelerator or traditional program: it offers pre-idea individuals deeply curious about building in AI a dense talent network, co-building with OpenAI researchers, and resources designed to accelerate your journey. As participants explore early concepts, they will receive counsel from the OpenAI team and community with peers in OpenAI Grove.



This program is the starting point of a long-term network. It will begin with five weeks of content and programming hosted in the OpenAI San Francisco HQ, including in-person workshops, weekly office hours, and mentoring from OpenAI technical leaders. In addition to technical support and community, participants will also have the opportunity to get hands-on with new OpenAI tools and models prior to general availability. Following the program, participants will be able to explore raising capital or pursue another avenue, internally or externally to OpenAI.