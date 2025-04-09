Today, we’re announcing the OpenAI Pioneers Program, an effort designed to advance the deployment of AI to real world use cases. The program will be focused on creating evals that set the bar for what good looks like, and giving builders the tools to optimize model performance in their domains.

As the pace of AI adoption accelerates across industries, there is a need to understand and improve its impact in the world. Creating domain-specific evals are one way to better reflect real-world use cases, helping teams assess model performance in practical, high-stakes environments. Fine-tuning reasoning models is also proving to be a powerful way to improve performance across a wide range of applications — with less data and effort required.

With the OpenAI Pioneers program, we will be working with companies building new products in high-impact verticals to expand their product capabilities through individualized efforts with our research teams. Companies in the program will be supported by researchers of the OpenAI team to create: