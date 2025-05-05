Lowe’s powers home improvement retail with AI

Lowe’s has been helping customers solve problems and fulfill dreams for over 100 years. Unlike most retail experiences, shopping for home improvement is very different for our customers. Whether it’s a bathroom renovation or choosing the right paint, these projects require inspiration, validation, and guidance. The price, permanence, and personal nature of home projects make every decision significant.

Our business is designed to support this journey at scale. With thousands of in-store products and thousands more online, our network of 1,700 stores spans millions of square feet. And every day, hundreds of thousands of red-vested Lowe’s associates are ready to help. This vast ecosystem serves DIYers, Pros, and everyone in between, with technology enhancing every interaction to be faster, smarter, and more personalized.

That’s where AI comes in. It’s been a key focus of our investment for nearly a decade—not because it’s trendy, but because it enhances what we’ve always done. AI offers unique opportunities to reimagine how we shop, sell, and work. Generative AI democratizes expertise, helping customers solve home improvement challenges and visualize projects like never before. It also transforms retail operations in-store, automating new processes for greater efficiency. We’re excited about the future and the potential for AI to improve customer and associate experiences, driving business growth.