Expanding Stargate to Michigan

Today, we’re announcing a new Stargate campus in Saline Township, Michigan, as part of our 4.5GW partnership ⁠ with Oracle. Combined with capacity from our six previously announced ⁠ U.S. Stargate sites with Oracle and SoftBank, this project brings Stargate to over 8 gigawatts of planned capacity and more than $450 billion in investment over the next three years—accelerating our progress and keeping us ahead of schedule to meet the $500 billion, 10-gigawatt commitment we announced in January.

The infrastructure and manufacturing needed to advance AI give us a real chance to reindustrialize ⁠(opens in a new window) the country, and it should happen in places like Michigan. AI will unlock major benefits—from better healthcare to improved public services—and the buildout required to get there will generate significant opportunities along the way. We're investing through Stargate to help ensure communities across the country benefit both from building AI infrastructure and from all of the progress that AI itself makes possible.

The Stargate Michigan campus is being developed by Related Digital⁠(opens in a new window), with construction expected to begin in early 2026, and will create more than 2,500 union construction jobs. The site will use a closed-loop cooling system that significantly reduces water consumption. DTE Energy will serve the campus using existing excess transmission capacity—avoiding impacts on local energy supply—and any upgrades required to support operations will be funded by the project and not local ratepayers.

Across the US, Stargate sites are creating jobs, spurring investment in modern energy and industrial systems, and helping strengthen the supply chains needed to support the next generation of AI. Our expansion into Michigan builds on sites we’ve already announced in Texas, New Mexico, Wisconsin, and Ohio, each of which will help strengthen local economies and advance America’s leadership in AI.