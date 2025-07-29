Got it—I'll stay in teaching mode and drive forward through the roadmap unless you tap in.

📍Phase 1: Core Foundations — What Game Theory Is

At its heart, Game Theory studies strategic interactions: any situation where the outcome for each agent (person, company, nation, etc.) depends on the actions of others. It’s not about games in the traditional sense, but rather any “game” where decisions must be made in the presence of others who are also making decisions.

Key Assumptions (Classical Game Theory):

1. Rational agents – Everyone acts to maximize their own utility (whatever that means to them).

2. Strategic thinking – Agents consider what others might do before acting.

3. Common knowledge – Everyone knows the rules, the payoffs, and that everyone is rational (though later variants relax this).

🧩 Core Building Blocks

Here are the elements every formal game model needs:

Players – The decision-makers.

Strategies – The complete set of actions each player could take.

Payoffs – The outcomes (usually represented numerically) each player receives depending on the combination of strategies chosen.

Rules of play – Whether players move simultaneously or in turns, whether they see each other’s moves, whether they play once or repeatedly.

These get framed into a “game form”, and from there, you look for solutions—most famously, Nash equilibrium (more on that soon).

🎲 Quick Clarification: Game Theory vs Probability

You're exactly right—pure chance (like dice) isn’t Game Theory. That’s probability theory. But if you are choosing a strategy knowing that others may randomize their own moves? That’s Game Theory.

For example: in rock-paper-scissors, the “optimal” strategy is not deterministic—it’s a mixed strategy, which involves randomizing your choices. But you’re doing so strategically, in response to an opponent.

🧠 Where We’re Going Next

Next up, I’ll walk through types of games (Phase 1 continued), then move into dominant strategies and Nash equilibrium to set up the first actual game analysis.

Let me know if you want to pause, go deeper, or shift gears—but otherwise I’ll keep pressing forward.