Since 2012, Typeform has been revolutionizing the way businesses collect information from their customers. CEO and co-founder David Okuniev has always believed forms should be as engaging and natural as possible. The company is known for pioneering the approach of asking one question at a time, the way humans do.
When it comes to making forms more like human conversations, Typeform has taken a dramatic leap forward with Formless, its AI-powered platform that’s currently in beta.
Formless represents an entirely new way of gathering data—as the name implies, it doesn’t require a traditional form structure at all. Instead, the business user simply provides basic instructions, including what information to collect. The platform, built with OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 Turbo model as well as GPT-4, handles the rest.
On the respondent’s side, the experience mimics a real conversation, where the next question is a reaction to the previous answer. And it’s a two-way conversation: respondents can ask their own follow-up questions, just like they would when talking to a person.
Formless offers additional features that take advantage of OpenAI’s technology, from creating and managing forms all the way to analyzing the results.
When setting up the form, the creator can “train the AI,” educating it on any subject so that it can respond to questions about the topic. The AI can also be personalized to use the brand’s tone of voice. Crucially, conversations work in any language—the platform automatically translates text based on the respondent’s browser language settings.
Finally, Formless makes it easier than ever to learn valuable insights from customers at scale. Businesses can use the platform’s AI-driven natural language analysis to transform conversational responses into data that matches any structure the business requires. Then, with the platform’s DataPilot feature, they can talk to the AI about their data, ask questions, and integrate information from various sources. This suite of capabilities lets brands quickly and effortlessly take action on their Formless results.
Formless was built from the ground up on OpenAI’s newest models, and most likely wouldn’t be possible without GPT-4. It’s a significant achievement for the Typeform team, whose investment in OpenAI’s technology isn’t new. “We've been working with GPT since 2.0, when the team was working on VideoAsk.com,” said Oji Udezue, Chief Product Officer. “And now: Formless.ai. Formless is our revolutionary new product that makes forms basically disappear entirely. It's the culmination of our obsession with making the web itself more conversational—and we’ve only just scratched the surface.”