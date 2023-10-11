Since 2012, Typeform has been revolutionizing the way businesses collect information from their customers. CEO and co-founder David Okuniev has always believed forms should be as engaging and natural as possible. The company is known for pioneering the approach of asking one question at a time, the way humans do.

When it comes to making forms more like human conversations, Typeform has taken a dramatic leap forward with Formless, its AI-powered platform that’s currently in beta.

Formless represents an entirely new way of gathering data—as the name implies, it doesn’t require a traditional form structure at all. Instead, the business user simply provides basic instructions, including what information to collect. The platform, built with OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 Turbo model as well as GPT-4, handles the rest.

On the respondent’s side, the experience mimics a real conversation, where the next question is a reaction to the previous answer. And it’s a two-way conversation: respondents can ask their own follow-up questions, just like they would when talking to a person.



