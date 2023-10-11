Retool is a platform that helps developers build custom business software faster. Businesses use millions of Retool applications and workflows to do everything from scheduling the Olympics, to sending rockets into space, to simply making daily business processes more efficient.

“Every business can improve operations with AI,” said Anthony Guo, Chief Technology Officer at Retool. “Many critical business operations—that create trillions of dollars in value—are stuck on pen and paper or spreadsheets. We want to make building custom AI-powered applications for business more accessible for everyone. And that means making AI actionable with real data and users faster.”

