About the team

In order to fulfill OpenAI’s ambitious technical mission, we must hire an incredibly talented, hard-working, mission-aligned, and diverse team. The Sourcing team at OpenAI works cross-functionally with all hiring managers throughout the organization to find and attract incredible talent, provide an excellent candidate experience, and maintain our high hiring bar.

About the role

We’re looking to hire a Sourcer who will work on OpenAI’s Research sourcing strategy and execution! We believe our mission deserves the best world’s best talent, and that begins with sourcing.

As a sourcer focusing on Research and Engineering at OpenAI, you’ll have the opportunity to act as a strategic partner and build out org-wide best practices and processes.

There is a significant impact opportunity available on our recruiting team for someone with deep experience sourcing for a wide range of highly specialized roles and driving all stages of the front-end candidate funnel. You’ll identify and engage leading experts in their respective fields, and partner with our recruiters and technical leaders to scale and optimize our teams.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ or remote.

In this role, you will:

Partner with hiring managers across the business to build and improve recruiting processes and develop customized sourcing strategies for each of your roles

Build highly targeted searches that deliver candidate profiles with precision

Craft thoughtful approaches to candidate outreach that will engage even the most passive talent

Cultivate relationships with high-priority targets over the long term

Act as the primary touchpoint for candidates from initial outreach until the onsite interview stage, ensuring an exceptional candidate experience throughout

Utilize non-traditional and creative strategies to discover undervalued talent

Take a highly organized and data-driven approach to candidate tracking and funnel metrics

Represent OpenAI and engage with candidates at conferences and events

Effectively lead and contribute to cross-functional projects

Our ideal candidates will have:

5+ years of experience sourcing Engineering talent across a range of specializations.

A deep experience with the engineering community and the bleeding-edge trends within AI.

Demonstrable success in hiring top technical talent at a premier tech company and/or high-growth startup

Track record of delivering healthy candidate volume across a wide variety of roles simultaneously while maintaining a high degree of responsiveness and care to each stakeholder and candidate in process

A passion for the research and mapping components of Sourcing; it’s a long game.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Are deeply interested in technology and artificial intelligence, and their potential for positive impact on humanity

Passionate about building and growing relationships

Connect and relate to a wide range of people, personalities, and values

Care deeply about building a diverse recruiting pipeline and inclusive work environment

Have a history of balancing a high volume of open roles with ease

Learn quickly and adapt well to a constantly evolving environment with shifting priorities

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary Range

$91.00 – $115.00 per hour USD