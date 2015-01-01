About OpenAI

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals together under one organization to accomplish this.

We're building the most advanced AI models and platforms, making it easy for developers and customers to benefit from AI via ChatGPT and the OpenAI API . These product surfaces provide users access to the latest cutting edge AI models across different modalities such as GPT-4, DALL-E 3, GPT-V and Whisper.

About the Team

The Strategic Finance team provides financial insights and guidance to support the organization's long-term goals and strategies. We partner across the business to allocate and deploy our resources for the highest impact outcomes.

About the Role

We are hiring a Strategic Finance generalist to own and manage the financial performance of our Products, and who is passionate about generating financial insights to drive profitability and growth.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Be responsible for usage/revenue forecasting and performance management for our ChatGPT Free and Plus products.

Be responsible for gross margin forecasting and management for all products.

Support various strategic Product initiatives that have a meaningful impact on our financials, including pricing and packaging.

Partner with GTM teams on the revenue forecast and Long Range Plan for on our B2B products

Partner with Compute teams to drive gross margin optimizations.

Establish and manage key metrics underpinning product revenue and gross margin performance, and regularly monitor, analyze, and report on these metrics to drive continuous improvement and operational excellence

Stay abreast of market trends and competitive dynamics to inform financial strategies

Create high-quality Exec and Board-facing presentations

Work closely with our Accounting and FP&A teams to build and evolve our financial forecasting and reporting processes

You might thrive in this role if you have:

7+ years of progressive investment banking, strategic consulting, corporate finance, or buy side investing experience

A strong ability to critically evaluate opportunities and risks in financials

Expert modeling skills, including buildout of full-company consolidation and operating models

Exemplary ability to distill complex financial information into actionable insights for leadership

Excellent communication skills and “story telling” ability when presenting data insights

Best-in-class attention to detail and unwavering commitment to accuracy

An understanding of business models and metrics that are relevant to OpenAI

Strong enthusiasm about technology and artificial intelligence.

Experience with SQL

Annual Salary

$265K • Offers Equity USD