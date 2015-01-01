San Francisco, California, United States — Communications
About the Team
The Communications team at OpenAI is a group of seasoned professionals in PR/media relations, public policy, employee communications, community and audience development, design and other external-facing functions. We work to educate reporters, policymakers, researchers, developers, customers and the general public about OpenAI, our values and our technology.
About the Role
As a Social Media Lead, you will work across many teams at OpenAI, including research and product, to keep your finger on the pulse of the company’s advancements and determine the best way to communicate complex information to a variety of online audiences. You’ll work as part of the Communications team to explain our company’s mission and work with authenticity and transparency.
This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you:
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
The annual salary range for this role is $180,000 – $230,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
