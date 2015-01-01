About the Team

The Communications team at OpenAI is a group of seasoned professionals in PR/media relations, public policy, employee communications, community and audience development, design and other external-facing functions. We work to educate reporters, policymakers, researchers, developers, customers and the general public about OpenAI, our values and our technology.

About the Role

As a Social Media Lead, you will work across many teams at OpenAI, including research and product, to keep your finger on the pulse of the company’s advancements and determine the best way to communicate complex information to a variety of online audiences. You’ll work as part of the Communications team to explain our company’s mission and work with authenticity and transparency.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Develop and implement a comprehensive social media strategy aligned with company goals, ensuring consistent messaging and brand positioning across all platforms. This role will be directly responsible for managing a number of OpenAI’s social media accounts.

Explain complicated technological advances to different audiences with a variety of technical backgrounds, ranging from someone who has just discovered ChatGPT to audiences of technical researchers who are experts in their fields.

Champion the importance of user feedback and audience engagement within OpenAI, advocating for a culture of active listening and continuous improvement.

Collaborate cross-functionally to drive, build and maintain systems that allow OpenAI teams to learn from our audiences.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have experience managing high-profile accounts across top social media platforms.

Are deeply curious about emerging platforms and new developments in the social media landscape.

Have exceptional communication skills and can distill complex technological concepts into clear and engaging content.

Have a record of diversifying digital audiences, ensuring that traditionally underserved communities have access to information and opportunities.

Thrive in a collaborative environment and enjoy working across teams and departments with colleagues from different backgrounds and areas of expertise.

Are comfortable working in a fast-paced environment and can adapt to changing priorities and technologies. You are resourceful and can find creative solutions to challenges.

Believe in the importance of transparency and authenticity in communication.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $180,000 – $230,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

