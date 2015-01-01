About the team

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals into one lab together to accomplish this.

In pursuit of this mission, our Revenue Operations team is responsible for equipping and enabling the Go To Market (GTM) as they seek to help customers learn how to leverage and deploy our highly capable AI products across their business. The team is made of Sales, Solutions, Customer Success, Support, Marketing, and Partnership professionals that work together to create valuable solutions that will help bring AI to as many users as possible.

About the role

Our GTM team has a unique mission to help customers understand the deep impact that highly capable AI models can bring to their business and users. We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Revenue Technology Product Manager to assume ownership of the ongoing roadmap for our various revtech applications.

The individual in this role will be tasked with assessing and meeting the needs of our GTM stakeholders as it relates to their use of our current and future revtech applications. You will also be responsible for managing various third party managed services engaged for executing different configurations and changes in these tools.

You will be a key player in building the foundational infrastructure to enable a world class GTM organization that helps customers evolve their industries with AI. You’ll work cross-functionally with sales, customer success, and your colleagues in revenue operations to

In this role, you'll:

Partner with Revenue Operations and GTM leadership to capture and understand the needs of various teams as it relates to the ongoing use of revtech applications

Own the roadmap of various revtech applications utilized by GTM staff members at OpenAI

Manage different external contractor teams and other managed services providers that have been engaged to execute on changes to our different revtech applications

You might thrive in this role if you have:

Experience working in different GTM or revenue technology applications

Aptitude in distilling technical and functional aspects of revtech application to non-technical stakeholders such as sales people and CSMs.

Hands-on experience administering and configuring different revtech applications

