About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals into one lab together to accomplish this.

In pursuit of this mission, our Recruiting team is responsible for finding, assessing, and hiring exceptional talent across various fields and specialties. The team acts as consultative partners to our leaders across the organization, from technical managers up to our CEO, Sam Altman. We’re an established, collaborative team with a balance of structure, process, and ambitious problems to solve for.

About the role

Our team is growing to help OpenAI build the next phase of highly-capable intelligent computer systems. We’re looking for a highly experienced recruiter who advises hiring managers and partners closely with senior leaders across the organization. You're driven to work on high-value talent initiatives and are close to the industry’s most sought-after talent. You’ll work with our existing team members, including technical recruiters, coordinators, sourcers, and any cross-functional partners needed to succeed.

We are considering candidates to work out of our San Francisco HQ or remotely. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Fully manage hiring needs and initiatives through forecasted headcount to opportunistic hires

Partner with executives and hiring managers to develop a deep understanding of our business's current and future hiring and develop strategies to fulfill those needs

Act as the primary touchpoint for your candidates from source to close, striving for an exceptional experience and quick progress

Act as a thought partner and advisor to hiring teams, including candidate relationship management, closing support, and talent market intelligence

Source talent for high-impact roles for OpenAI through a variety of creative channels and partner with our sourcing team

Represent OpenAI and engage with candidates at conferences and events

Our ideal candidates will have:

8+ years of engineering recruiting experience across a range of technical specializations.

A deep experience with the research and engineering community and the trends within AI.

Demonstrable success in hiring top technical talent at a premier tech company and/or high-growth startup

Skillfully navigate and close complex offer negotiations, leveraging deep understanding of technical roles and market standards to secure top talent while aligning with organizational goals and compensation frameworks.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Are deeply interested in technology and artificial intelligence, and their potential for positive impact on humanity

You’ve worked in partnership with hiring teams to fill specialized or one-off, unique technical roles

You are able to take initiatives from ideation through execution while working with a varying set of stakeholders

Are passionate about building and growing relationships

Connect and relate to a wide range of people, personalities, and values

Care deeply about building a diverse and inclusive recruiting pipeline and work environment

Learn quickly and thrive in a constantly evolving environment with shifting priorities

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

Annual Salary Range

$170K – $240K USD