About the role

OpenAI seeks an experienced and visionary Program Manager to lead our Technical Success Team, ensuring that clients from various sectors maximize the benefits of OpenAI's AI technologies. This role is critical in guiding our go-to-market (GTM) strategy, significantly impacting the adoption and success of our technological solutions.

As the Program Manager, you will oversee the integration and success of Sales Engineers, Solutions Architects, and Account Engineers, ensuring a comprehensive and seamless technical journey for our clients, from pre-sales to post-sales support.

This position is based in our San Francisco headquarters.

In this role, you will:

Develop and implement a comprehensive program management strategy that aligns with OpenAI's objectives and supports the seamless integration of sales engineering, solution architecture, and post-sales support activities.

Lead the coordination and delivery of technical projects, ensuring they meet quality standards, deadlines, and budget requirements while maximizing client satisfaction.

Act as a bridge between the technical teams (Sales Engineers, Solution Architects, and Account Engineers) and cross-functional partners (Product, Engineering, Research) to ensure cohesive efforts and successful project outcomes.

Facilitate the definition and tracking of project milestones, deliverables, and metrics, establishing a clear roadmap and performance indicators for team success.

Gather and analyze feedback from clients and internal stakeholders to continuously refine and improve technical success processes.

Represent the team's progress, challenges, and achievements to senior management, providing transparent and insightful updates.

Drive the adoption of best practices in program and project management, enhancing the team’s efficiency and effectiveness in delivering technical solutions.

Cultivate a customer-centric approach, ensuring client needs and experiences are at the forefront of the team’s objectives and actions.

Promote ethical AI use and adherence to safety protocols, ensuring project deliverables align with OpenAI's mission and ethical standards.

You’ll thrive in this role if you:

Have extensive experience in program management, particularly in coordinating multidisciplinary technical teams within a technology-focused environment.

Possess a strong understanding of the technical nuances in AI and related technologies, allowing for effective leadership and decision-making in complex projects.

Are skilled in strategic planning and execution, with a track record of successfully managing technical projects from inception to completion.

Can effectively communicate complex technical information to diverse audiences, ensuring clarity and understanding across all levels of the organization.

Demonstrate a customer-centric mindset, with a proven ability to prioritize and meet client needs and enhance their experience.

Are known for your exceptional problem-solving skills, enabling you to navigate challenges and drive projects forward under pressure.

Annual Salary Range

$180K – $240K • Offers Equity USD