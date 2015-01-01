About the Team

In order to fulfill OpenAI’s ambitious technical mission, we must hire an incredibly talented, hard-working, mission-aligned, and diverse team. The Recruiting team at OpenAI works cross-functionally with all hiring managers throughout the organization to find and close incredible talent, provide an excellent candidate experience, and maintain our high hiring bar.

About the Role

As a Program Manager, Recruiting Operations, you will take the helm in crafting a highly engaging experience for our team, candidates, and hiring partners. Your expertise will ensure a smooth, enriching, and effective interview process, making a significant impact on how OpenAI attracts and engages talent.

We’re looking for people who are passionate about creating meaningful interactions throughout the recruitment journey, who can balance multiple priorities seamlessly, and who thrive in collaborative, fast-paced environments.

This role reports to the Recruiting Operations Manager and is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Lead the development, implementation, and maintenance of a robust interviewer training program ensuring all employees, including people leaders, are adequately trained and prepared for the recruitment process.

Drive the creation, update, and sunsetting of technical coding and values-based interview questions

Cultivate a high-touch, positive interviewing experience for both candidates and interviewers.

Own and manage interviewer and candidate communication templates.

Continuously evaluate and improve candidate and interviewer experience based on feedback from hiring teams, candidates, and performance data to ensure an effective and engaging recruitment process.

Support Recruiting DE&I programs and workstreams

We’re looking for a blend of:

7+ years of progressive experience in recruiting operations

Strong analytical mindset with the ability to derive meaningful insights from data and feedback to drive continuous improvements in the recruitment process.

Demonstrable success leading candidate experience and interviewer training programs for a premier tech company and/or high-growth startup

A proactive leader with a strong track record in building high-functioning recruiting organizations

Exemplary analytical, verbal / written communication, and interpersonal skills

Experience with Ashby All-In-One is a plus

Experience with Notion is a plus

You might thrive in this role if you:

Are a builder and a completionist. You not only embrace the opportunity to impact how a company operates directly, but you also revel in it. An organization relies on the quality of its foundation, and your passion is building strong systems and processes from the ground up and executing them with precision to completion.

Are excited by new challenges. You don’t have the answers to every question up front, but the process of solving them invigorates you. Bespoke issues requiring multidimensional knowledge excite you. You’re willing to experiment with new solutions.

Care deeply about diversity, equity, and inclusion. You understand why investing in DEI is a good business decision and why it’s vitally important to developing safe and universally beneficial AGI.

Passion or deep curiosity in technology and artificial intelligence.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

Annual Salary

$240K USD