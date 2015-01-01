About the Team

The Corporate Security (CorpSec) team at OpenAI is dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of our people and facilities. We are committed to maintaining a secure environment that enables our team to focus on advancing artificial intelligence in a responsible manner.

About the Role

As a Security Operations Manager, you’ll be the primary point of contact and leader for physical security related activity in San Francisco. During this phase of growth, you’ll be focused on new physical spaces, and ensuring that our global standards and supporting procedures and processes are in place to support.

This position is based in our San Francisco HQ. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week, though this role is expected to have a heavy daily San Francisco in-person presence during this time of growth. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Develop, implement, and manage security protocols for physical locations in San Francisco

Coordinate closely with internal teams, external security partners, and law enforcement agencies to build and maintain a robust security posture responsive to evolving threats.

Build and maintain relationships with uniformed security partners.

Respond to security incidents and emergencies with professionalism, maintaining composure and confidentiality in all aspects of the role.

Work closely with Global Security Operations Center team in support of access control standards, and to mitigate risk.

Closely align with Workplace/Facilities teams to ensure access control processes are supported and a safe and secure working environment is optimized.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have 10+ years of Physical Security Operations leadership experience in a high-touch corporate environment

Have a “fire in the belly” that drives you and your teams to achieve excellence.

Are quick in assessing “trouble around the corner”, and have a proven track record of mitigating such risk

Have overseen large teams of uniformed security professionals as a vendor partner

Display humility and a sense of humor in your leadership style

Maintain the highest level of confidentiality and discretion, with a proven ability to stay composed in urgent and high-pressure situations.

Thrive on creating order and repeatable results in a fast-paced, unpredictable workplace.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

