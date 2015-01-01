San Francisco, California, United States — Applied AI Research
About the Team
The Applied AI Research team works on innovative solutions to solve practical real-world problems with direct impact on users of the OpenAI API. We work on open-ended research projects to enable successful products. We care about solving real-world problems, while keeping our products up to a high safety standard. We care about applications driven by user feedback, as well as long-term research with significant impacts on the product.
About the Role
To help API users monitor and prevent unwanted use cases, we developed the moderation endpoint, a tool for checking whether content complies with OpenAI's content policy. Developers can thus identify content that our content policy prohibits and take actions (e.g. block it). We seek a Machine Learning Engineer to help design and build a robust pipeline for data management, model training and deployment to enable a consistent improvement on the Moderation model.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
The annual salary range for this role is $200,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
