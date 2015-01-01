About the Team

As our first IT Logistics hire on the IT team, you'll be stepping into a secure, employee-centric, and technologically advanced environment. Our priority is to equip our diverse group of researchers, engineers, and operational staff, with the necessary tools and resources to ensure their work is conducted smoothly, securely, and without interruption. Collaborating with the IT team you’ll be focusing on the logistical aspects of asset management and deployment. In partnership with the People team—comprising HR professionals and recruiters—you'll help streamline the onboarding process for new hires by managing the logistical flow of IT assets. Moreover, you'll work alongside the Facilities team on cross-functional projects aimed at enhancing the workspace's functionality and comfort, ensuring our infrastructure supports the efficient management and deployment of IT resources.

About the Role

As an IT Logistics Coordinator, your role will be pivotal in overseeing inventory management and the procurement of company assets, including laptops, mobile devices, and IT accessories. You will play a key role in sourcing and establishing relationships with international vendors, ensuring a global reach in our procurement strategies. Your responsibilities will also encompass the secure and efficient dispatch of IT assets, guaranteeing timely delivery both locally and to various international regions. This role demands a strategic approach to logistics, focusing on optimizing asset security, procurement efficiency, and expanding our operational footprint globally.

We are in search of self-motivated individuals who thrive in independent work settings, possess a comprehensive understanding of asset management and hardware lifecycle processes, and are adept at maintaining relationships with a diverse array of global vendors. The ideal candidate should be able to communicate and execute logistical plans with precision and ease, showcasing their ability to navigate complex logistical challenges and foster effective partnerships worldwide.

This is an onsite role and will require 5 days a week in our San Francisco office.

In this role, you will:

Asset and inventory management

IT Hardware procurement

Vendor relationship

New Hire hardware deployment

Mobile Phone ordering and management

International Vendor exploration and expansion

International shipment logistics

Software Payment and Receipts

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have experience working within hyper growth organizations of 1000+ employees, navigating the complexities and dynamics of a large-scale environment.

Have independently developed and implemented a strategic IT logistics plan, demonstrating your ability to lead and innovate in the field of IT asset management.

Possess a solid understanding of IT asset management tools, enabling you to effectively track and manage resources.

Have a proven track record of cultivating strong relationships with vendors, enhancing operational efficiencies and supply chain reliability.

Are knowledgeable about customs regulations and international shipping practices, ensuring seamless global logistics operations.

Have successfully identified and secured vendors for international expansion, demonstrating your ability to negotiate favorable terms and facilitate growth.

Have managed mobile device service accounts, overseeing the deployment and maintenance of mobile technologies across the organization.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary Range

$140K – $185K • Offers Equity USD