About the Team

OpenAI’s People team aims to hire, engage, and retain world-class talent who will safely build and deploy universally beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). The HR team is an important subset of the People team and supports a complex, growing employee group of scientists, engineers, and business professionals. The team contains expertise across employee relations, immigration, compensation and benefits, learning and development, project management, and more.

About the Role

We are excited to hire a proactive and detail-oriented HR Systems Analyst who will be responsible for configuring, maintaining, and optimizing our core HR system (Workday) and our broader HR systems landscape. The ideal candidate will possess strong analytical skills, excel in project management, and provide exceptional support and training to our users. We seek a collaborative team player who can drive process improvements and ensure compliance and security within our people systems.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will own:

Day-to-day management of our HR systems

Configuration

Security and Audits

Reports Management

Mass Data Requests

Tenant Management

Integrations Management

Compliance

Program Management

Governance / Change Control

Special Projects (e.g., M&As, country / entity expansions)

Optimization

Analytics & Dashboards

Enhancements and new capabilities

Improving end-user experience

Change Management

Training

Communications

You might thrive in this role if you have:

Functional expertise in multiple Workday modules (e.g. HCM, Compensation, Absence, Time Tracking, Benefits, and/or Payroll)

Technical expertise in configuring and customizing Workday , including creating reports, dashboards, and integrations.

Project Management: Experience in managing HR technology-enabled projects and implementations

Problem-Solving: Ability to troubleshoot and resolve issues related to HR systems configuration, security, and data integrity

Communication Skills : Strong verbal and written communication skills to interact effectively with HR stakeholders, IT, Finance, and end-users.

Training and Support: Experience in providing training and support to end-users, including creating user guides and conducting training sessions

HR technology familiarity: Experience managing or integrating with other HR or business systems including, Recruiting, Learning & Talent Management, Data and Reporting, Headcount Management, and Vendor Management solutions

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary Range

$145K – $190K USD