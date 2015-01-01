About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity.

Our Communications team is composed of PR/Media Relations, Events, Design, and other external-facing functions. The team’s ethos is to support OpenAI's mission and goals by clearly and authentically explaining our technology, values, and approach to safely building powerful AI.

The Events team is a dynamic group dedicated to crafting extraordinary experiences that encompass our company's values and mission. Our team is driven by a passion for bringing people together to connect in meaningful ways.

About the Role

We’re looking for an Events Manager who combines creativity with organization and attention to detail. This role requires flexibility, quick independent decision-making, and the ability to lead multiple cross-functional projects. The ideal candidate will possess strong collaborative skills and can work across teams to deliver impactful events that reflect OpenAI's values.



As an Events Manager, you will play a key role in building, managing, and executing external and internal events. This includes supporting large-scale off-site events, regular high-touch recruiting and community events, employee resource groups, and developer and researcher conferences – both locally and around the world.

We’re looking for someone who shares our love for technology and how it can positively impact humanity. This person should exhibit exceptional organizational skills, operate with a deep level of attention to detail, and value the power of collaboration. They should also display creative problem-solving abilities, a curiosity to learn, and promote healthy feedback. They will integrate into an exciting culture oriented around pushing boundaries, striving for excellence, thinking outside the box, and bringing authentic personality into the work OpenAI does every day.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees. Occasional business travel may be required for this role.

In this role, you will:

Project manage high-touch events across different communications initiatives. You’ll bring together key partners, each with individual goals, and will drive progress toward a unified strategy through events.

Manage unique and high-touch events from end to end, setting individual event goals, budget caps, logistics and longer-term strategy.

Secure vendors for events, from researching potential partners to managing the detailed workflow of contracts in order to meet event deadlines.

Organize attendee information and create processes for registration and travel .

Ensure external guests have an excellent impression of OpenAI through event communications and visual designs.

Drive cross-functional teams across OpenAI to execute and iterate on events.

Manage post-event follow up, including gathering feedback and evaluating event success.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have 5+ years of experience in events management, project management, production, or other events-related fields.

Have experience executing multi-faceted small- and large-scale events on strict timelines.

Are excited about strengthening an existing company culture through events.

Have a deep interest in artificial intelligence.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 50% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $190,000 — $190,000 USD