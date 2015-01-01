About the team

Communications Design is responsible for telling OpenAI’s story and educating the world about our values, research, and products by building and maintaining the company's brand identity. Our goal is to do it beautifully, accessibly, and with transparency and authenticity.

Our small and nimble in-house design studio plays a crucial role in infusing creativity and clarity into our communications, serving as a bridge across all company teams to craft authentic experiences. This fosters connections with our diverse stakeholders at every touchpoint.

The dedicated team within this studio includes designers, producers, front-end, and full-stack engineers, who work collaboratively across all non-product surfaces, such as openai.com, ensuring a cohesive and impactful presentation of our products, research and brand.

Communicating the advances and benefits of AGI is one of the most important works at OpenAI, and our goal is to do it beautifully, accessibly, and with transparency and authenticity.

About the role

Visionary Leadership: Lead the strategic and design direction for OpenAI's digital experiences across non-product platforms, including openai.com. With a focus on storytelling, user engagement, and scalability.

Product & Brand Storytelling: Utilize digital storytelling to communicate OpenAI’s mission, research, and products in a way that is accessible, engaging, and impactful for both general and specialized audiences.

XFN Collaboration: Work in tandem with marketing, communications, product teams, and engineering leads to develop and execute a cohesive digital strategy that enhances OpenAI's products, brand and mission.

Global Strategy: Oversee the creation of digital solutions that are globally scalable and localized, ensuring they resonate across different cultures and regions.

Mentorship and Management: Cultivate a culture of creativity, innovation, and excellence within the design team, encouraging continuous learning and growth.

Preferred Qualification:

Educational Qualification: Undergraduate degree in Design, Communications, or a relevant discipline. Master’s degree in related field is a plus.

Experience: 12+ years focusing on digital / interactive design and storytelling, with at least 5+ years in leadership roles. Demonstrated experience working closely with engineering teams and developing digital platforms for both B2C and B2B audiences.

Skills: Advanced proficiency in digital design, UI/UX, design systems, interactive storytelling, and the technical understanding required to work effectively with engineering teams.

Diverse Experience: A portfolio that includes successful projects leading to high conversion rates from digital platforms to product, showcasing a broad creative skill set that goes beyond traditional design boundaries.

Technical Proficiency: Experience with coding, web development technologies, motion design, and type design and an understanding of software development cycles.

Innovative Approach: A portfolio demonstrating creative solutions that integrate design, technology, and narrative to engage global audiences. Demonstrated ability to lead projects that combine creative vision with technological innovation.

Scale: Broad creative and strategic work that showcases the successful localization and scaling of digital solutions.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary Range

$240K – $295K • Offers Equity USD