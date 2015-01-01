About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals together under one organization to accomplish this.

OpenAI Controllership is responsible for providing accurate and timely financial information for our stakeholders. We aim to build best-in-class processes and systems that will scale with our business as it grows.

About the Role

As the Accounting Manager, you’ll have exceptional operational accounting skills, expertise in establishing scalable processes, and the ability to balance complex cross-functional initiatives.

You will focus on OpEx and Balance Sheet accounts and oversee month-end close, financial reporting, and operations. You will also collaborate on managing strategic partnerships, vendor relationships, and budgeting. You will report to the Director of Corporate Accounting and work closely with the Controller, department leads, and external partners.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Own core accounting responsibilities including month end close and financial and managerial reporting

Lead process improvement initiatives and drive implementation across the finance organization

Manage external accounting resources to ensure a timely and accurate month end close process

Lead the preparation of Audit PBCs for interim and own specific year-end audit procedures

Own the preparation of key balance sheet account reconciliations and review of non-key account reconciliations on a monthly basis

Support new research and products by working cross-functionally to enable development while building scalable accounting processes

Assist in building and maintaining the internal control environment to ensure the accuracy of OpenAI’s financials

Work with broader OpenAI Finance to analyze deviations in budgeted versus actual results and inform the annual plan

Collaborate with the technical accounting and tax teams on projects and high priority initiatives

You might thrive in this role if you have:

6-8+ years of relevant accounting experience at some combination of public accounting firm, private company, or start-up, showing progressive responsibilities

BA/BS in Accounting or Finance

CPA or CA and excellent technical accounting skills with a detailed understanding of GAAP standards

Proven ability to roll-up-sleeves and dig into the weeds of complex issues, while keeping the bigger picture and desired end-state in mind

Strong project management and organizational skills encompassing attention to detail and ability to prioritize and lead high priority tasks on concurrent timelines

Effective verbal and written communication skills

Experience working with modern software and systems, particularly NetSuite, Zip, Netgain and Vena

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary

$190K • Offers Equity USD