Minimize harm

We will build safety into our AI tools where possible, and work hard to aggressively reduce harms posed by the misuse or abuse of our AI tools.



Build trust

Alongside our user and developer community, we’ll share the responsibility with of supporting safe, beneficial applications of our technology.

Learn and iterate

We will observe and analyze how our models behave and are used and seek input on our approach to safety in order to improve our systems over time.



Be a pioneer in trust and safety

We will support research into the unique trust and safety challenges posed by generative AI, to help improve safety beyond our ecosystem.

