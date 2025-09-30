Sora 2 System Card

Sora 2 is our new state of the art video and audio generation model. Building on the foundation of Sora, this new model introduces capabilities that have been difficult for prior video models to achieve– such as more accurate physics, sharper realism, synchronized audio, enhanced steerability, and an expanded stylistic range. The model follows user direction with high fidelity, enabling the creation of videos that are both imaginative and grounded in real-world dynamics. Sora 2 expands the toolkit for storytelling and creative expression, while also serving as a step toward models that can more accurately simulate the complexity of the physical world. Sora 2 will be available via sora.com, in a new standalone iOS Sora app, and in the future it will be available via our API.