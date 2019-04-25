We collected training data for MuseNet from many different sources. ClassicalArchives and BitMidi donated their large collections of MIDI files for this project, and we also found several collections online, including jazz, pop, African, Indian, and Arabic styles. Additionally, we used the MAESTRO dataset.

The transformer is trained on sequential data: given a set of notes, we ask it to predict the upcoming note. We experimented with several different ways to encode the MIDI files into tokens suitable for this task. First, a chordwise approach that considered every combination of notes sounding at one time as an individual “chord”, and assigned a token to each chord. Second, we tried condensing the musical patterns by only focusing on the starts of notes, and tried further compressing that using a byte pair encoding scheme.

We also tried two different methods of marking the passage of time: either tokens that were scaled according to the piece’s tempo (so that the tokens represented a musical beat or fraction of a beat), or tokens that marked absolute time in seconds. We landed on an encoding that combines expressivity with conciseness: combining the pitch, volume, and instrument information into a single token.

