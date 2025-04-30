Skip to main content
Effective on: April 30, 2025

Updated OpenAI Sub-processor List

OpenAI engages the following entities to provide processing activities for Customer Data (as defined in the OpenAI Data Processing Agreement).

Third Party Sub-processors

Entity Name

OpenAI Product or Service

Location of Processing

Purpose of Processing

Cloudflare, Ltd.

API

ChatGPT Enterprise

ChatGPT Edu

ChatGPT Team

Processing is performed at the data center (opens in a new window)that is closest to the End User

Content delivery network provider

Microsoft Corporation

API

ChatGPT Enterprise

ChatGPT Edu

ChatGPT Team

Australia
Canada
France
Germany
India
Japan
Norway
Poland
Singapore
South Africa
South Korea
Sweden
Switzerland
United Arab Emirates 
United Kingdom
United States

Cloud infrastructure

Snowflake, Inc.

API*

ChatGPT Enterprise

ChatGPT Edu

ChatGPT Team

United States

Data warehousing

TaskUs, LLC

API

ChatGPT Enterprise

ChatGPT Edu

ChatGPT Team

Philippines

All Services:

Customer Support

API & ChatGPT Team:

Moderation of content


ChatGPT Enterprise, Edu & ChatGPT Team

Moderation of GPTs

Intercom, Inc.

API

ChatGPT Enterprise

ChatGPT Edu

ChatGPT Team

United States

Customer support

Salesforce

API

ChatGPT Enterprise

ChatGPT Edu

ChatGPT Team

Australia
Brazil
Canada
France
Germany
India
Indonesia
Ireland
Italy
Japan
Singapore
South Africa
South Korea
Sweden
Switzerland
The Netherlands
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
United States

Customer support

Accenture International Limited

API

ChatGPT Enterprise

ChatGPT Edu

ChatGPT Team

Canada
Philippines

Customer support

Fivetran, Inc.

Assistants API

United States

ETL provider

Confluent

API*

ChatGPT Enterprise

ChatGPT Edu

ChatGPT Team

United States

Infrastructure management

Cinder Technologies, Inc.

API*

ChatGPT Enterprise

ChatGPT Edu

ChatGPT Team

United States

API & ChatGPT Team:

Platform for content moderation

ChatGPT Enterprise, Edu & ChatGPT Team

Platform for moderation of GPTs

WorkOS, Inc.**

ChatGPT Enterprise

ChatGPT Edu

ChatGPT Team

United States

Cross-domain identity management

Okta, Inc. 

API

ChatGPT Enterprise

ChatGPT Edu

ChatGPT Team

United States

User authentication services (via Auth0)

* Except where Zero Data Retention (ZDR) is used

** At election of customer

Detail about Processing Purposes

Customer Support: Customer Support services are initiated by the Customer, and Customer Data is only processed to the extent Customer explicitly elects to share such data in the course of the support case.

Moderation: For content that OpenAI’s models flag as being in violation of OpenAI’s policies, OpenAI may share samples of the flagged Customer Content with relevant Sub-processors to assist OpenAI in its review and enforcement. Sharing with the Sub-processor platform only occurs when content is flagged, the Sub-processor platform only retains samples of content for the period of review, and OpenAI’s Sub-processors only process the content to assist OpenAI in its review.

For GPTs that are kept private to an individual or workspace, moderation activities must be initiated by the Customer, for instance if a user within the Customer’s workspace reports the GPT or appeals an action taken on the GPT. For GPTs published to the public, moderation may also be conducted if OpenAI determines the GPT may violate our policies.

OpenAI Entities

The following OpenAI affiliate companies provide technical and operational support for the Services. We use the Standard Contractual Clauses as a valid transfer mechanism among affiliates.

Entity Name

OpenAI Product or Service

Location of Processing

Parent Company

OpenAI, OpCo, LLC

API

ChatGPT Enterprise

ChatGPT Edu

ChatGPT Team

United States

OpenAI Global, LLC

OpenAI, LLC

API

ChatGPT Enterprise

ChatGPT Edu

ChatGPT Team

United States

OpenAI, OpCo, LLC

OpenAI Ireland Ltd.

API

ChatGPT Enterprise

ChatGPT Edu

ChatGPT Team

Ireland

OpenAI, LLC

OpenAI UK Ltd.

API

ChatGPT Enterprise

ChatGPT Edu

ChatGPT Team

United Kingdom

OpenAI, LLC

OpenAI Japan Ltd.

API

ChatGPT Enterprise

ChatGPT Edu

ChatGPT Team

Japan

OpenAI, LLC

