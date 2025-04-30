OpenAI Sub-processor List
OpenAI engages the following entities to provide processing activities for Customer Data (as defined in the OpenAI Data Processing Agreement).
Third Party Sub-processors
Entity Name
OpenAI Product or Service
Location of Processing
Purpose of Processing
Cloudflare, Ltd.
API
ChatGPT Enterprise
ChatGPT Edu
ChatGPT Team
Processing is performed at the data center (opens in a new window)that is closest to the End User
Content delivery network provider
Microsoft Corporation
API
ChatGPT Enterprise
ChatGPT Edu
ChatGPT Team
Australia
Cloud infrastructure
Snowflake, Inc.
API*
ChatGPT Enterprise
ChatGPT Edu
ChatGPT Team
United States
Data warehousing
TaskUs, LLC
API
ChatGPT Enterprise
ChatGPT Edu
ChatGPT Team
Philippines
All Services:
Customer Support
API & ChatGPT Team:
Moderation of content
ChatGPT Enterprise, Edu & ChatGPT Team:
Moderation of GPTs
Intercom, Inc.
API
ChatGPT Enterprise
ChatGPT Edu
ChatGPT Team
United States
Customer support
Salesforce
API
ChatGPT Enterprise
ChatGPT Edu
ChatGPT Team
Australia
Customer support
Accenture International Limited
API
ChatGPT Enterprise
ChatGPT Edu
ChatGPT Team
Canada
Customer support
Fivetran, Inc.
Assistants API
United States
ETL provider
Confluent
API*
ChatGPT Enterprise
ChatGPT Edu
ChatGPT Team
United States
Infrastructure management
Cinder Technologies, Inc.
API*
ChatGPT Enterprise
ChatGPT Edu
ChatGPT Team
United States
API & ChatGPT Team:
Platform for content moderation
ChatGPT Enterprise, Edu & ChatGPT Team:
Platform for moderation of GPTs
WorkOS, Inc.**
ChatGPT Enterprise
ChatGPT Edu
ChatGPT Team
United States
Cross-domain identity management
Okta, Inc.
API
ChatGPT Enterprise
ChatGPT Edu
ChatGPT Team
United States
User authentication services (via Auth0)
Detail about Processing Purposes
Customer Support: Customer Support services are initiated by the Customer, and Customer Data is only processed to the extent Customer explicitly elects to share such data in the course of the support case.
Moderation: For content that OpenAI’s models flag as being in violation of OpenAI’s policies, OpenAI may share samples of the flagged Customer Content with relevant Sub-processors to assist OpenAI in its review and enforcement. Sharing with the Sub-processor platform only occurs when content is flagged, the Sub-processor platform only retains samples of content for the period of review, and OpenAI’s Sub-processors only process the content to assist OpenAI in its review.
For GPTs that are kept private to an individual or workspace, moderation activities must be initiated by the Customer, for instance if a user within the Customer’s workspace reports the GPT or appeals an action taken on the GPT. For GPTs published to the public, moderation may also be conducted if OpenAI determines the GPT may violate our policies.
OpenAI Entities
The following OpenAI affiliate companies provide technical and operational support for the Services. We use the Standard Contractual Clauses as a valid transfer mechanism among affiliates.
Entity Name
OpenAI Product or Service
Location of Processing
Parent Company
OpenAI, OpCo, LLC
API
ChatGPT Enterprise
ChatGPT Edu
ChatGPT Team
United States
OpenAI Global, LLC
OpenAI, LLC
API
ChatGPT Enterprise
ChatGPT Edu
ChatGPT Team
United States
OpenAI, OpCo, LLC
OpenAI Ireland Ltd.
API
ChatGPT Enterprise
ChatGPT Edu
ChatGPT Team
Ireland
OpenAI, LLC
OpenAI UK Ltd.
API
ChatGPT Enterprise
ChatGPT Edu
ChatGPT Team
United Kingdom
OpenAI, LLC
OpenAI Japan Ltd.
API
ChatGPT Enterprise
ChatGPT Edu
ChatGPT Team
Japan
OpenAI, LLC
