Customer Support : Customer Support services are initiated by the Customer, and Customer Data is only processed to the extent Customer explicitly elects to share such data in the course of the support case.

Moderation : For content that OpenAI’s models flag as being in violation of OpenAI’s policies, OpenAI may share samples of the flagged Customer Content with relevant Sub-processors to assist OpenAI in its review and enforcement. Sharing with the Sub-processor platform only occurs when content is flagged, the Sub-processor platform only retains samples of content for the period of review, and OpenAI’s Sub-processors only process the content to assist OpenAI in its review.

For GPTs that are kept private to an individual or workspace, moderation activities must be initiated by the Customer, for instance if a user within the Customer’s workspace reports the GPT or appeals an action taken on the GPT. For GPTs published to the public, moderation may also be conducted if OpenAI determines the GPT may violate our policies.