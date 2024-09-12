Simplifying, stabilizing, and scaling continuous-time consistency models

Current sampling approaches of diffusion models often require dozens to hundreds of sequential steps to generate a single sample, which limits their efficiency and scalability for real-time applications. Various distillation techniques have been developed to accelerate sampling, but they often come with limitations, such as high computational costs, complex training, and reduced sample quality.

Extending our previous research on consistency models 1,2, we have simplified the formulation and further stabilized the training process of continuous-time consistency models. Our new approach, called sCM, has enabled us to scale the training of continuous-time consistency models to an unprecedented 1.5 billion parameters on ImageNet at 512×512 resolution. sCMs can generate samples with quality comparable to diffusion models using only two sampling steps, resulting in a ~50x wall-clock speedup. For example, our largest model, with 1.5 billion parameters, generates a single sample in just 0.11 seconds on a single A100 GPU without any inference optimization. Additional acceleration is easily achievable through customized system optimization, opening up possibilities for real-time generation in various domains such as image, audio, and video.

For rigorous evaluation, we benchmarked sCM against other state-of-the-art generative models by comparing both sample quality, using the standard Fréchet Inception Distance (FID) scores (where lower is better), and effective sampling compute, which estimates the total compute cost for generating each sample. As shown below, our 2-step sCM produces samples with quality comparable to the best previous methods while using less than 10% of the effective sampling compute, significantly accelerating the sampling process.