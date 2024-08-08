When prompted with an idea, ChatGPT will automatically generate tailored, detailed prompts for DALL·E 3 that bring your idea to life. If you like a particular image, but it’s not quite right, you can ask ChatGPT to make tweaks with just a few words.



DALL·E 3 will be available to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise customers in early October. As with DALL·E 2, the images you create with DALL·E 3 are yours to use and you don't need our permission to reprint, sell or merchandise them.