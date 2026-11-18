Introduction

Over the course of this year, AI systems have become increasingly capable, potentially increasing their ability to contribute to AI research and development themselves. Today, we’re providing an update on the state of research acceleration at OpenAI, based on internal measurements of how coding agents have accelerated and changed the AI development cycle.

Our biggest takeaways: Agents now complete nearly half of two-to-four-hour research tasks on their own. But humans are still central to AI development. From March to October, estimated success rose from 23% to 46% for tasks estimated to require two to four hours of human work, and rose from 13% to 35% for tasks estimated to require four to eight hours. But the kind of work matters. For example, in a task-level breakdown, the autonomous agent success rate was 79% for monitoring training runs, 35% for launching training runs, and 25% for writing code for inference and serving stacks. Overall, uplift is jagged, and humans remain a core part of the AI research loop.

From March to October, estimated success rose from 23% to 46% for tasks estimated to require two to four hours of human work, and rose from 13% to 35% for tasks estimated to require four to eight hours. But the kind of work matters. For example, in a task-level breakdown, the autonomous agent success rate was 79% for monitoring training runs, 35% for launching training runs, and 25% for writing code for inference and serving stacks. Overall, uplift is jagged, and humans remain a core part of the AI research loop. Agent use is surging, and the heaviest users are pulling further ahead. At API list prices, the median researcher’s daily usage reached $2,400 in October, up 62% from September. At the 90th percentile it reached $23,000, up 105% from September. A survey gives us another indication of how much researchers value these tools. Asked what they would trade to keep frontier coding agents for three months, the median answers were 30% of team compute or, in a separate question, 40% of team headcount.

At API list prices, the median researcher’s daily usage reached $2,400 in October, up 62% from September. At the 90th percentile it reached $23,000, up 105% from September. A survey gives us another indication of how much researchers value these tools. Asked what they would trade to keep frontier coding agents for three months, the median answers were 30% of team compute or, in a separate question, 40% of team headcount. Researchers are devoting increasing human effort to Safety and Alignment, which saw the largest absolute increase in documented research efforts across all of OpenAI’s major research areas. Safety and Alignment’s documented workweeks increased by 77% from January to September due to both new hires and existing researchers shifting towards these workstreams. Growth picked up significantly following our response to the Hugging Face incident ⁠ in July 2026.

This report builds on our September blog post on research acceleration at OpenAI ⁠, adding new quantitative and qualitative measures of (1) AI uplift across research domains and (2) how humans remain involved in the research process. Overall, we believe this update provides a broader, though still partial, picture of how research at OpenAI is changing.

We are sharing this work because, as we wrote in our frontier policy blueprint ⁠⁠ and reiterated in our first research acceleration report ⁠, we believe that AI labs should be required to track and publicly report indicators of recursive self-improvement (RSI)—the process by which AI accelerates the development of future AI systems.

As capabilities improve and dramatic AI-driven research acceleration becomes increasingly possible, we will need to solve novel technical and governance issues to maintain human oversight and safely scale AI systems ⁠. Transparency about indicators of RSI is therefore essential to inform a public discussion of the capabilities, risks, and required safeguards for increasingly powerful AI; however, our reporting should not be read as an intention to pursue full RSI. We have been heartened to see that several other organizations have recently contributed to the growing body of work measuring AI R&D acceleration1. Our hope is that this expanded report will help sustain and advance these shared measurement norms across the industry.

We structure this report in three sections, each focused on a different aspect of AI research:

The inputs to AI research (we focus on coding agents; other inputs include data, human labor, and compute) The process by which researchers convert those inputs into model capabilities (AI research) The outputs we see from the AI research process (improvements in model capabilities).

We believe organizing the results in this way provides a useful framework for reasoning about how AI is used in research and how that use might contribute to improvements in model capabilities.

Inputs

AI research uses several inputs, including data, AI tools (e.g., coding agents), human labor, and compute. In this report, we focus on AI tools as an input to research. Specifically, we document how the intensity of coding-agent use varies across teams and changes over time. Further, while we do not directly report changes in labor costs, we examine how the share of spending on research labor has changed relative to spending on other factors over time.

Internal agent usage

Since our first report ⁠, agentic AI usage within the research organization has continued to increase exponentially. At API list prices, the median researcher now uses around $2,400 USD per day on agentic AI tools, and the 90th percentile researcher now around $23,000 USD per day, up 62% and 105% respectively from $1,500 and $11,000 in September.2 This trend in increased agentic usage captures a wide variety of changes including increased activity, shifts to more expensive models, and changes to model behavior and agentic harnesses.

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Agent workdays

We next turn to the average number of “agent workdays” per researcher per day, where we define every eight hours of agent use as one agent workday. In contrast to agentic spend, agent workdays better capture the amount of “wall clock time” agents spend working, but do not account for changes in model capabilities or pricing.

Overall, agent workdays per researcher have risen from 0.5 agent workdays per researcher to 5.7 agent workdays per researcher, an elevenfold increase, with the largest increase in teams focused on pretraining and posttraining. On those teams, agent runtime averaged roughly eight workdays per researcher per calendar day. In scaling and infrastructure, the average was roughly four. We note that this workday metric generally includes interactive use only, so it may undercount automations.

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Concurrent agent use

Our September analysis ⁠ highlighted increasing use of concurrent agents by researchers, including subagents and multiple sessions. We extend this analysis further in time and provide more granular bucketing. By mid-October, more than two-thirds of included researchers averaged a daily peak of at least four agents working concurrently and more than 10% averaged at least sixteen concurrent agents.

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Internal agent usage relative to human labor costs

We next compare monthly API-equivalent spending on agentic AI use with monthly non-equity compensation for human researchers. We track this ratio to see how the allocation between agent and human labor changes as models become more capable. Although the ratio we report excludes equity, which generally accounts for 70 to 80% of target compensation for researchers at OpenAI, we believe it still provides a partial yet informative view of this spending allocation.

As of September 2026, the API-equivalent value of agentic AI use in OpenAI’s research organization was about twice its non-equity compensation, with higher ratios in pretraining and posttraining than in other parts of the research organization. Despite this, internal deployment, which combines internal Codex, ChatGPT, and API usage, accounts for only 2% of total research compute.

Labor costs include salary, overtime, bonuses, benefits, and employer taxes. Equity, which generally accounts for 70 to 80% of target compensation for researchers, is excluded. View methods

Where researchers allocate their time

Finally, we examine how researchers allocate their time across research areas. We first collected individual-level contributions from researchers in the form of company-public Slack posts, pull requests, and internal documents from January through September 2026. We then used classifiers to group these contributions into research areas, and each researcher-week was divided equally across that researcher’s verified projects for the week. This provides a proxy for where researchers were directing their attention.

Importantly, unlike our other analyses, the “research area” we classify here does not correspond to formal reporting lines. For example, a researcher on a posttraining team who spends half their time on infrastructure improvements would be estimated as contributing half a workweek to Scaling / Infrastructure Contributions and half to Posttraining Contributions. This allows us to create a robust measurement of where researchers are actively spending time even if they do not formally shift teams.

We find that the amount of researcher time dedicated to each of the areas we identify has grown over the course of 2026. Notably, using this methodology, we find that Safety & Alignment saw the largest absolute increase across any research area, almost doubling in documented workweek contributions since the start of the year due to a combination of new hires and existing researchers shifting their focus toward safety projects. This research area covers workstreams such as alignment evals, monitorability, and reward hacking research. A notable inflection point that we measure in the growth of Safety & Alignment coincides with the aftermath of the Hugging Face incident ⁠ in July, and OpenAI’s subsequent work to develop and improve safety cases for frontier AI training ⁠.

We note that the distinction between research areas, and especially posttraining versus safety and alignment, is nontrivial and we may iterate on the definition over time. The methods section below describes examples of high-level workstreams.

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Process

To better understand how agent use might affect research productivity, we next examine how the process of conducting AI research at OpenAI is changing. The productivity gains from new technologies depend in part on how work is reorganized around them. As agents improve, researchers may change which tasks they delegate to AI, how they oversee and coordinate agents’ work, and which projects they pursue. Below, we report both quantitative and qualitative measures of how AI is changing the process of conducting AI research at OpenAI. Together, these different types of data contribute to a (partial) view of how researchers are reorganizing their work around agents and how researchers remain in the loop today.

Measures of research activity

Tasks delegated to models and success rates

Our September analysis ⁠ showed that agents became more likely to complete tasks successfully without human intervention, including tasks estimated to require several hours of human work. Using an updated methodology (see the methods section below), we find that this trend has generally continued. Importantly, as agents have become more capable, researchers may also have changed the types of tasks delegated within each duration bucket. As a result, changes in zero-intervention success rates within these buckets may reflect both capability improvements and researchers’ changing choices about when and how to use agents.

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Alongside these trends by estimated duration, we also examine how success varies across the different types of tasks researchers might choose to delegate. We report estimated success rates by category and task, using the O*NET AI R&D taxonomy ⁠(opens in a new window) developed by Epoch AI. Unsurprisingly, our results suggest that models are not equally good across all task categories: for instance, from August 1, 2026 through October 18, 2026, estimated success rates without human intervention was higher for Communicate (69%) and Analyze (58%) than for Build (43%). Similarly at the task level, estimated success rates were higher for tasks such as monitoring runs for issues (79%) and answering technical questions (72%), whereas they were lower for writing code for inference and serving stacks (25%) and building evaluation, reinforcement-learning, and agent environments (29%). So long as model performance on AI R&D-related tasks is heterogeneous, lower-performing categories and tasks could become bottlenecks to high overall uplift.

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What tasks researchers use agents for

Our September analysis ⁠ reported how research employee AI use was split across output tokens using the same O*NET AI R&D taxonomy ⁠(opens in a new window). Below, we report how often researchers used coding agents for individual tasks. This puts relatively higher weight on short tasks such as answering technical questions compared to token-intensive tasks such as launching and monitoring a training run or implementing a complex feature.

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Researchers’ perspectives on AI use

We next turn to researchers’ own assessments of how AI is changing their work. Through surveys and interviews, we examine how researchers value coding agents, how they come up with research ideas, and how they have adapted their workflows.

Self-reported value of coding agents

From late August to early September 2026, we conducted a survey of 101 research staff to understand AI uplift, centered around the following hypothetical: “Suppose your team’s access to all coding agents better than GPT-5.2 was revoked for the next 3 months. How much would you trade to restore frontier coding agents?” The median researcher reported being willing to trade:

40% of team headcount

30% of current team compute

50% of team compute if the question were asked in January 2027 (given their expectation of how models would improve by 2027)

Researchers also reported that their team would need a median of three months to complete work of equal value to their last month of work if they were not allowed to use coding agents (i.e., if they were only allowed to use GitHub Copilot + ChatGPT). While it is important to note potential issues with the accuracy of self-reports, as well as the ad-hoc nature of our survey sampling strategy, these results are consistent with researchers attributing significant value to AI uplift in their work.

Bars show the weighted share of answers in each range. Dashed lines mark the weighted medians. View methods

In a separate survey in late October, we also asked whether respondents expected to be more productive in their daily work with our latest internal model or with help from both a mid-career human research engineer and a 2024 model such as o1-preview. 27 of the 28 respondents chose or leaned toward the latest internal model. The remaining respondent did not choose between the two options as posed and said they would pick GPT-6 Astra over the human-assisted option.

Where big ideas come from

We are also interested in tracking progress in AI-driven idea generation, since the ability to develop and vet conceptual research ideas (research taste) may be a bottleneck for recursive self-improvement. To measure this, we asked one to four researchers who made key contributions in each of three areas (pretraining, posttraining, and safety monitoring) to name one to three ideas they considered most important to the GPT-6 Astra and GPT-6.2 Astra releases. We then asked how those ideas originated and what role, if any, AI played in developing them.

For both releases, posttraining and safety monitoring researchers said that, to their knowledge, people came up with all the ideas they named, and models helped implement them. Pretraining researchers likewise attributed the ideas they identified for GPT-6 Astra entirely to people.

For GPT-6.2 Astra, pretraining researchers described developing ideas in conversation with Codex. One credited Codex with identifying key insights as they worked through an idea together. Another said the main idea was theirs, but it only started working well after Codex suggested a change.

Changes in research workflows

Lastly, to capture qualitative evidence on workflow changes, we also interviewed ten researchers from pretraining, posttraining, and safety on how they used agents. Across these interviews, five main themes emerged, which we summarize below:

Researchers use agents to implement code and debug and oversee experiments: “I once ported an open-source eval where it was much more involved to get studies and ablations on 'is this a good eval'. It might have been a week and a half or two to really get to the point of “Can we use this or not?” Whereas now, depending on the eval, zero to running it is a day, maybe a few days.”

—Researcher 7, safety, working on evaluations

Agents have poor taste in research ideas, code quality, data quality, and writing: “The model generally can’t one-shot come up with well-posed problems that it cannot solve itself. And if you ask the model to generate a data point a hundred times, it’ll generate similar data points each time.”

—Researcher 2, safety, working on reinforcement learning environments

Workflows require close human involvement to avoid low-quality outputs and wasted cycles: agents struggled to launch experiments efficiently, rabbit-holed on unnecessary steps, wrote “AI slop” PRs, produced unusable data artifacts, and made invalid analysis assumptions. “I've tried saying, ‘Just make this task like this other task,’ and been burned too many times when it's not quite right and I need to make edits. Now I say, ‘Go make one. I'll review it and make edits. Then go do the rest.’”

—Researcher 1, posttraining, working on evaluations

agents struggled to launch experiments efficiently, rabbit-holed on unnecessary steps, wrote “AI slop” PRs, produced unusable data artifacts, and made invalid analysis assumptions. Researchers expected significant improvements in current bottleneck areas: “I do think I have more taste in terms of the ideas. But I have no confidence that will continue to be true for any significant period of time.”

—Researcher 8, pretraining, working on architecture and data

Researchers see large uplift from scanning and generating content at scale: researchers used models to scan thousands of samples to diagnose issues in experiments, flag concerning instances of model behavior, and build and QC new datasets. “One thing I did recently was look through all of our data… I had it do a couple of rounds and calibrated what it was giving me. … It gave me a really nice, giant sheet with everything organized. … Without AI, this would have been super painful.”

—Researcher 3, posttraining, working on data quality

researchers used models to scan thousands of samples to diagnose issues in experiments, flag concerning instances of model behavior, and build and QC new datasets.

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Outputs

Beyond changes in research inputs and workflows, we also want to understand whether AI use is accelerating research progress. To inform this question, we present three measures. Two of them—lines of code and the number of research experiments—were included in our September analysis ⁠. These measures are straightforward to track, but increases in these measures of research activity do not necessarily imply faster research progress. We therefore also introduce OpenAI ECI, an OpenAI-specific internal version of the Epoch Capabilities Index, which is one methodology to track changes in model capabilities as a more direct measure of research outcomes.

Lines of code changed

We first report how many lines of code are changed per active contributor over time. This measure has continued to increase sharply during 2026 relative to the pre-2025 average. Note that we have made several methodological updates since our September analysis ⁠. We now show a 28-day trailing average instead of quarterly averages, providing a more detailed view of changes over time. We have also revised the criteria for which code changes we include (in particular excluding tests), as described in Methods .

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Research experiments

As in our September report ⁠, we also track the number of experiments run per active experimenter over time. Over the four weeks ending October 18, logged experiments per active experimenter averaged 1.68 times the 2025 baseline.

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OpenAI ECI

Lastly, we report progress on a metric meant to capture advancements in the capabilities of our models. The Epoch Capabilities Index ⁠(opens in a new window) is widely used to measure the progress trend in general AI capabilities. The methodology behind OpenAI ECI (OECI) is very similar to Epoch’s methodology, but OECI uses a combination of public benchmarks and OpenAI internal benchmarks. Here, we graph the OECI of 20 publicly released OpenAI models and 28 other models.

We find that the OECI frontier for OpenAI models has increased by 16.4 points per year since August 2025, compared to a trend that Epoch observed of 14 points per year ⁠(opens in a new window) since late 2024. Note that OpenAI models score higher relative to competitors on OECI than they do on Epoch’s ECI, likely due to differences in the benchmark mixture.

We plan to continue monitoring OpenAI ECI and other top-level capability metrics to determine whether capabilities progress is accelerating due to RSI.

Vertical lines are 90% bootstrap intervals. The trendline is fit on the 9 record-setting OpenAI releases. View methods

Conclusion

Overall, our findings extend the picture from our September report ⁠: researchers are using agents more intensively, delegating more work, and adapting their workflows around models’ capabilities and limitations. However, this uplift isn’t uniform across all research workflows, and agents today still have significant flaws.

We note that the historical trends and metrics we report (which involve significant human-AI collaboration) may not be predictive of future AI-driven progress. For instance, we recently saw sudden and rapid breakthroughs in mathematics ⁠ produced by frontier models. As our models become increasingly autonomous and capable for research, we are monitoring for similarly rapid breakthroughs in deep learning.

Importantly, as AI becomes better at improving itself, competitive pressures and governance challenges will increase, and a key task ⁠ will be to ensure humanity remains a part of the process. We hope releasing this data will inform discussions on pacing model capabilities and the governance of recursive self-improvement.

Going forward, we will continue to refine the methods underlying the metrics reported here. We also hope to expand our reporting to provide additional information in a number of areas, including, but not limited to: