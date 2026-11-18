OpenAI’s models are quickly improving the chips that power AI. In August,⁠ we shared how OpenAI engineers used our frontier models to accelerate the development of our first custom inference chip, Jalapeño. Here, we look more closely at the expert-level design improvements behind the Jalapeño gains and how we’re applying the same approach to deliver significant gains on third-party hardware with AMD.

To measure our model’s ability at end to end chip design tasks, we evaluated successive generations on two open-source processor designs with interesting findings. And to ground capability development in trusted evaluators, we’re working with Synopsys to integrate frontier intelligence with the electronic design automation (EDA) tools that engineers already use to design and verify chips.

Improving Jalapeño’s compute blocks

We started using GPT‑o3 mini to help design Jalapeño in early 2025. Even that early model found ways to make nontrivial PPA improvements, such as:

In the vector unit, which manages and executes parallel computing tasks, the savings came from floating-point adders and multipliers, conversion functions, reduction logic, and the special-function unit. The models explored both alternative logic implementations and how to divide computations across pipeline stages, finding opportunities to share hardware and reduce intermediate storage.

In the matrix unit, an arithmetic component, improvements accumulated across floating-point adders, multipliers, and low-precision dot-product circuits. One multiplier redesign used about 15% less cell area in synthesis while reducing latency from two clock cycles to one. A separate adder redesign reduced cell area by about 15% while retaining its two-cycle latency. Further improvements to dot-product logic and pipeline organization contributed additional savings across the block.

Across the broader Jalapeño design effort, the team estimates that model proposed changes reduced standard-cell area by about 13% in the vector unit and 10% in the matrix unit. These optimizations were silicon proven during Jalapeño’s silicon bring-up⁠.

Our collaboration with AMD

We have partnered with AMD on PPA improvements and seen up to 14% improvement relative to heavily optimized baselines on the flagship GPU IP. Our model identified further improvements by rewriting the code that describes the chip’s circuits (SystemVerilog RTL). This represents roughly a year of progress achieved in less than 5 months–unprecedented results at the frontier of chip design. AMD has already included some of these changes in a recent design it sent for manufacturing, and added others to its production design files for use in future versions.

We’ve observed the model reason about RTL at the level of an expert microarchitect. The model can rewrite circuits that perform calculations, control operations, or move data. It used Synopsys tools to verify that each rewrite preserved the block’s behavior and to evaluate the trade-offs in power, performance, and area.

AMD also verified single-digit percentage gains in PPA across key blocks of its upcoming next-generation flagship CPU using designs written by our model. Looking ahead, we expect further PPA improvements on top of GPU and CPU relative to the most optimized baseline.

Optimizing RISC-V cores

Our results on Jalapeño and AMD’s chips show that models can make improvements in production designs. To measure the progression in chip design capabilities from one model generation to the next, we tested each model on two open-source 32-bit RISC-V cores. PicoRV32 is a compact core designed for reprogrammable chips called FPGAs. OpenTitan uses Ibex as the embedded processor in its security chip. Each is a complete processor core for embedded, microcontroller class workloads.

We gave each model the original hardware description for each core and asked it to increase throughput (the number of instructions the core can execute per second). For example, a change might let a core finish an instruction in fewer clock cycles but make each cycle take longer. Measuring throughput captures both effects.

We checked each design’s outputs in simulation. Designs scored zero if they failed a check or used more than 16 times the original core’s area. For designs that passed, we measured instructions per clock cycle on workloads hidden from the models. We took the geometric mean across those workloads and multiplied it by the maximum clock frequency estimated with Yosys. That gave us an estimate of instructions per second. For each core, we assigned the best throughput we observed under the same constraints a score of 1.0. The charts show the average score across runs, including those that scored zero.

With a comparable budget of about 112,000 tokens per run, GPT‑6.2 Astra had the highest average score on both cores. GPT‑6.1 Sol also outscored GPT‑5.6 Sol on both.

On the existing PicoRV32 core, GPT‑6.2 Astra has the highest mean score at the larger comparable budgets. Around 112,000 tokens, its score is about twice GPT‑6 Astra’s.

On the existing Ibex core, GPT‑6.2 Astra’s mean score continues to climb across the higher budgets it reaches. GPT‑6 Astra and GPT‑6.1 Sol are closer together.

Designing a RISC-V core from a specification

For the second task, we gave each model written requirements and templates from the open-source code showing how the core connects to the rest of the system. The model chose how data would move through the core and how to divide the work into stages. For each core, we kept the correctness checks, memory and cache settings, and throughput objectives the same as in the RTL optimization task.

At about 112,000 tokens per run, all five models scored higher when they designed a core from written requirements than when they tried to improve the existing design. That held for both PicoRV32 and Ibex. GPT‑6.2 Astra gained more on Ibex than on PicoRV32. The full evaluation included 9,881 scored runs across both tasks, both cores, and all token budgets.

Starting from a PicoRV32 specification, GPT‑6.2 Astra passes a mean score of 0.7 near 112,000 tokens and scores higher at the next two observed budgets.

On Ibex, GPT‑6.2 Astra averages about 0.75 near 112,000 tokens when designing from a specification. Its curve stays above the others at larger shared budgets.

Starting from written requirements gives the models room to omit features found in the original cores, such as performance counters and additional instructions. Those features may do little to improve throughput on the test workloads, which could explain part of the score advantage. Requiring those features, setting a tighter limit on circuit area, and checking timing after physical synthesis would make the test more representative of production chip design.

What’s next