From afar, it might seem like modern AI is built similarly to how software has been built in previous decades: with a diverse set of techniques targeting specific capabilities. There are indeed a variety of methods, but rather than designing something from scratch, they are mostly harnessing the intelligence coming from a much simpler and less interpretable process: training a compressor (or, equivalently⁠(opens in a new window), predictor) on a very large corpus of data.1

I believe tracking the pace of progress on training better compressors is key to understanding the arc of advances in AI. In this post, I argue for establishing perplexity (or, equivalently, cross-entropy loss) as a metric to compare between model developers and inform shared safety standards. As a first step, I provide more transparency into pretraining progress at OpenAI. Publishing our internal perplexity measurements took some consideration; it gives competitors a clearer picture of where we stand, but that concern is outweighed by the urgency of establishing shared⁠(opens in a new window) safety measures across the industry. We at OpenAI hope for this to be a step towards building a shared scientific basis for future pacing efforts.

A simplified, but fundamentally informative, view of AI development is that first, one builds a large computer, then uses it to pretrain a model (compressor) on a large unstructured dataset, then applies a variety of techniques—like prompting, finetuning or reinforcement learning—in different contexts to elicit the latent capabilities of that model. Algorithmic progress can blur the distinction between training phases, but we can still separate the creation of the AI with hard-to-predict emergent capabilities (which I earlier dubbed “an alien mind⁠”) and the subsequent targeted elicitation.

The primary way we measure progress on this key “intelligence substrate” has remained remarkably constant over the years—we have been tracking the perplexity of the models on a held-out dataset.2, 3 Perplexity measures how well a model predicts the next token on average; lower perplexity means better predictions. The plot opening this blog post shows how this metric evolved for our models starting with GPT‑3.5.

The range of capabilities of models that are largely described by this one metric is stunning. Setting the new perplexity state-of-the-art on older datasets4, GPT‑2 was arguably the first model capable of consistently formulating coherent paragraphs of text. The next major leap, GPT‑3, was capable of learning in context, given a few examples of a task. GPT‑3.5, at a log-perplexity of ~0.99 on our current main evaluation dataset, was capable of fluent conversation and formed the basis for the original ChatGPT. GPT‑4, at ~0.91, was proficient at utilizing chain-of-thought reasoning productively, which motivated the subsequent targeted elicitation of this capability and the creation of modern reasoning models. Now, as we have reached losses below 0.8, we have seen the emergence of transformative capabilities in fields like cybersecurity and mathematics. I want to reemphasize that it was not at all clear a priori that these capabilities would appear once those precise perplexity thresholds are met—they can fundamentally be seen as emergent latent capabilities from progress on this one metric.

As AI advances very rapidly, the scope and way in which we measure downstream capabilities may change quickly. It would make little sense to evaluate GPT‑2 and GPT‑3 on most modern benchmarks; and the benchmarks used then were largely saturated around GPT‑4. In contrast, I believe looking at progress on pretraining is likely to stay informative.

A particular change in the pace of progress comes from the increasing contribution of AI to its own development. The most commonly discussed metrics revolve around AI augmenting and replacing human researchers in all stages of the development cycle; with an ultimate inflection point seen at “full recursive self-improvement”, where the process would be entirely automated with no human oversight. Apart from considering such a state as something we should obviously avoid for the sake of maintaining human control, I find this general framing misses something crucial. There is a potential step change that may come from AI participation in one key part of the development process: algorithmic research on pretraining.

We have recently witnessed unprecedented acceleration in another domain. For more than a year, we have been posing open problems in mathematics to our models as one of the ways of evaluating them. Once we upgraded to a model of log-perplexity ~0.76, it started producing groundbreaking results. For many of us that have previously worked in mathematics and adjacent fields, seeing the resolutions to questions we’ve long thought about coming out of the model one after another in a single Slack thread felt deeply surreal. Having experienced that allows us to extrapolate—such a sudden transformation is plausible in deep learning research too. While this field relies more on experimentation, there is a long history of simple insights being missed for years; and so as soon as 2027 we could conceivably see a similar avalanche of fundamental pretraining advancements5. While I expect AI will also significantly contribute to progress on alignment and monitoring, I think that progress is unlikely to be fast enough to allow the full potential acceleration in pretraining.

Given that the main way new surprising capabilities emerge is by progress on compression, a measure rooted in perplexity could give us a shared benchmark for general intelligence, regardless of the degree of automation of the development process. Extrapolating from recent progress, we should expect further transformative capabilities as we enter the ~0.68-0.7 log-perplexity window. I don’t know what those capabilities will be, and we may not be testing for them today. At the same time, we should also expect further degradation⁠(opens in a new window) in currently dominant forms of alignment auditing and further increases in evaluation and training awareness. I believe frontier model developers should jointly endeavour to establish shared norms for how to evaluate such models and red-team safety cases for them by the time they are first used, including shared transparency standards. I further propose common limits, based on perplexity and other measurements, that developers are committed to not crossing until our ability to understand and monitor AI behavior achieves a certain concrete milestone (such as the development of a successor to CoT monitors). That is, I’d like an industry standard that specifies a first limit on development, measured by some key metric we can track across labs, and what concretely we’d need to achieve before going beyond it. I hope that this leads the way to a common framework for setting successive limits and pacing further development.

Perplexity as a shared metric has challenges:

Difficulty of comparison across labs. Different developers use different evaluation datasets and train on different data mixtures. Here, we report the numbers on the main dataset we have been tracking; I believe if we establish a goal of transparency we can find transferable ways to compare the quality of different base models.

Detachment from actionable evaluations. Perplexity does not directly correspond to a task we care about. The reason to care about it is that we can expect advances on it to lead to emergence of entirely new capabilities.

Not accounting for advances outside of pretraining. Most notably, chain-of-thought reasoning does not reduce perplexity achieved by the model, even though it leads to a drastic increase in capabilities.

Unknown floor. We do not expect it is possible to achieve a loss of 0, which would correspond to being able to predict the dataset entirely deterministically. But we do not know what the inherent entropy of the data is. As we approach it, the apparent progress on perplexity will slow, but smaller gains on perplexity will correspond to larger leaps in model intelligence.