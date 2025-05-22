Introducing Stargate UAE

We’re launching Stargate UAE—the first international deployment of Stargate ⁠, OpenAI’s AI infrastructure platform. Stargate represents our long-term vision for building frontier-scale compute capacity around the world in service of safe, secure, and broadly beneficial AGI.

This is also the first partnership under OpenAI for Countries ⁠, our new global initiative to help interested governments build sovereign AI capability in coordination with the U.S. government—rooted in democratic values, open markets, and trusted partnerships.

The agreement – which includes our partners G42, Oracle, NVIDIA, Cisco, and SoftBank—was developed in close coordination with the U.S. government, and we greatly appreciate President Trump for his support in making it possible.

The new partnership includes dual investments:

A 1GW Stargate UAE cluster in Abu Dhabi with 200MW expected to go live in 2026

UAE investment into U.S. Stargate infrastructure, building on the U.S.-UAE AI Acceleration Partnership⁠ ⁠ (opens in a new window) announced during President Trump’s visit last week.

This initiative builds on the unprecedented investment in America’s AI infrastructure we announced in January when we launched Stargate ⁠, and reinforces OpenAI’s commitment to strengthening U.S. infrastructure while helping allies gain access to transformative AI responsibly and securely. ⁠(opens in a new window) And it follows the United Arab Emirates’ commitment earlier this year to invest $1.4 trillion in the U.S., which will support job creation, drive economic growth, and help America maintain its technological leadership.

The new partnership will support the UAE in leveraging OpenAI’s tools across critical sectors like government, energy, healthcare, education, and transportation to help accelerate innovation and economic growth while creating lasting benefits for its people. Under the partnership, the UAE will become the first country in the world to enable ChatGPT nationwide—giving people across the country the ability to access OpenAI's technology. Stargate UAE has the potential to provide AI infrastructure and compute capacity within a 2,000-mile radius, reaching up to half the world’s population.

We hope this will be the first of many OpenAI for Countries collaborations—and we’ve already been engaging with other countries around the world that are interested in building their own Stargates. As we previously announced ⁠, in the initial phase of OpenAI for Countries we aim to pursue 10 partnerships across key countries and regions—laying the foundation for a globally distributed, democratically powered AI network.

Starting next week, OpenAI Chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon will kick off an OpenAI for Countries roadshow across Asia Pacific, meeting with governments and potential private-sector partners to discuss opportunities to build out infrastructure and deliver AI services to people in their communities.

We look forward to continuing to work with governments and partners who share this vision.