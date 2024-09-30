Skip to main content

October 31, 2024

Introducing ChatGPT search

Get fast, timely answers with links to relevant web sources.

Plus and Team users can try it now(opens in a new window)Download Chrome extension(opens in a new window)

ChatGPT can now search the web in a much better way than before. You can get fast, timely answers with links to relevant web sources, which you would have previously needed to go to a search engine for. This blends the benefits of a natural language interface with the value of up-to-date sports scores, news, stock quotes, and more.

ChatGPT will choose to search the web based on what you ask, or you can manually choose to search by clicking the web search icon.

Close-up of a search bar with the text ‘Message ChatGPT’ and a blinking text entry cursor. Below, a globe icon with ‘Search’ is shown, and a cursor hovers over the search button. A paperclip icon is also visible.

Search will be available at chatgpt.com(opens in a new window), as well as on our desktop and mobile apps. All ChatGPT Plus and Team users, as well as SearchGPT waitlist users, will have access today. Enterprise and Edu users will get access in the next few weeks. We’ll roll out to all Free users over the coming months.

Designed to get you to a better answer

Getting useful answers on the web can take a lot of effort. It often requires multiple searches and digging through links to find quality sources and the right information for you. 

Now, chat can get you to a better answer: Ask a question in a more natural, conversational way, and ChatGPT can choose to respond with information from the web. Go deeper with follow-up questions, and ChatGPT will consider the full context of your chat to get a better answer for you.

A conversation about the weather forecast for Positano, Italy, on November 2-3, 2024, showing mild temperatures and rain. The user then asks for dinner recommendations in Positano on Friday night, with responses listing local restaurants.

We also partnered with news and data providers to add up-to-date information and new visual designs for categories like weather, stocks, sports, news, and maps.

AccuWeather forecast for New York, NY, currently 59°F and sunny. This week: Monday, 61°F, partly cloudy; Tuesday, 65°F, pleasant; Wednesday, 76°F, warm; Thursday, 77°F, mostly sunny; Friday, 70°F with showers. A ‘Sources’ button is below.
“ChatGPT search promises to better highlight and attribute information from trustworthy news sources, benefiting audiences while expanding the reach of publishers like ourselves who produce premium journalism.”
Pam Wasserstein, President, Vox Media

Go straight to the source

Chats now include links to sources, such as news articles and blog posts, giving you a way to learn more. Click the Sources button below the response to open a sidebar with the references.

Screenshot of backyard improvement suggestions, including cozy seating, outdoor lighting, and fire pits, with images of stylish backyard setups. A sidebar lists citations from sources like The Spruce, Family Handyman, and Better Homes & Gardens.
“We are convinced that AI search will be, in a near future and for the next generations, a primary way to access information, and partnering with OpenAI positions Le Monde at the forefront of this shift. It allows us to test innovations at an early stage while safeguarding journalism’s core values and integrity.”
Louis Dreyfus, CEO & Publisher of Le Monde

ChatGPT search connects people with original, high-quality content from the web and makes it part of their conversation. By integrating search with a chat interface, users can engage with information in a new way, while content owners gain new opportunities to reach a broader audience. We hope to help users discover publishers and websites, while bringing more choice to search.

“As AI reshapes the media landscape, Axel Springer’s partnership with OpenAI opens up tremendous opportunities for innovative advancements. Together, we're driving new business models that ensure journalism remains both trustworthy and profitable.”
Mathias Sanchez, SVP Global Strategic Partnerships Axel Springer SE

We collaborated extensively with the news industry and carefully listened to feedback from our global publisher partners, including Associated Press, Axel Springer, Condé Nast, Dotdash Meredith, Financial Times, GEDI, Hearst, Le Monde, News Corp, Prisa (El País), Reuters, The Atlantic, Time, and Vox Media. Any website or publisher can choose to appear(opens in a new window) in ChatGPT search. If you’d like to share feedback, please email us at publishers-feedback@openai.com.

How it works and what comes next

The search model is a fine-tuned version of GPT-4o, post-trained using novel synthetic data generation techniques, including distilling outputs from OpenAI o1-preview. ChatGPT search leverages third-party search providers, as well as content provided directly by our partners, to provide the information users are looking for. Learn more here(opens in a new window).

Thanks to feedback from the SearchGPT prototype, we brought the best of the SearchGPT experience into ChatGPT. We plan to keep improving search, particularly in areas like shopping and travel, and leverage the reasoning capabilities of the OpenAI o1 series to do deeper research. We also plan to bring our new search experience to Advanced Voice and canvas, as well as to Free and logged out users in the future.

ChatGPT Plus and Team users can try it out today at chatgpt.com(opens in a new window). They can also download the Chrome extension(opens in a new window) to search directly via the browser URL bar.

Authors

OpenAI

Research Lead

Michael Janner

Technical Lead

Philip Pronin

Core Research, Product, Design, and Engineering

Adam Fry, Adam Perelman, Alexandre Passos, Allison Moyer, Arzav Jain, Brandon Wang, Cristina Scheau, Daniel Hammond, Ehsan Asdar, Eric Rynerson, Ethan Kay, Gabriel Peal, Jacob Huh, Kevin Tunc, Leo Vandriel, Liang Xiong, Nikil Pancha, Patryk Lesiewicz, Paul Shen, Qi Liu, Ryan O’Rourke, Saguna Goel, Shuyang Cheng, Sonia Phene, Tony Casparro, Warren Ouyang

Contributors

Adele Li, Aleah Houze, Allison Tam, Amy Wendling, Andrea Vallone, Andrey Malevich, Andrey Mishchenko, Arun Vijayvergiya, Ashley Tyra, Boyang Niu, Cary Hudson, Chad Whipkey, Charles Proctor, Christina Lim, Daniel Kwasnick, David Duxin, David Sasaki, Eric Antonow, Eli Yani, Felipe Petroski Such, Florent Joly, Freddie Sulit, Gabrielle Janatpour, Heather Whitney, Henrique Ponde de Oliveira Pinto, Horia Ciurdar, Ian Sohl, James Balfour, Jamie Nicholson, Jay Dixit, Joshua Drapekin, Joy Jiao, Kendra Rimbach, Liang Wu, Mamie Rheingold, Matt Castle, Michelle Fradin, Nick Cooper, Niko Felix, Okay Zed, Pavel Komlev, Pedro Aguilar, Prashanth R, Rajeev Nayak, Robert Donnelly, Rohit Ramchandani, Sara Culver, Shamez Hemani, Spencer Papay, Sulman Choudhry, Tina Sriskandarajah, Tom Rubin, Tyce Walters, Valerie Zerfas, Varun Shetty, Veit Moeller, Wes McCabe, Will Ellsworth, Yi Sun, Yuri Malkov, Zewei Chu, Zhigang Wang

Supporting Leadership

Barret Zoph, Greg Brockman, Ian Silber, John Schulman, Kevin Weil, Mira Murati, Nicholas Turley, Sam Altman, Shiv Venkataraman, Srinivas Narayanan