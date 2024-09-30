Introducing ChatGPT search

ChatGPT can now search the web in a much better way than before. You can get fast, timely answers with links to relevant web sources, which you would have previously needed to go to a search engine for. This blends the benefits of a natural language interface with the value of up-to-date sports scores, news, stock quotes, and more.

ChatGPT will choose to search the web based on what you ask, or you can manually choose to search by clicking the web search icon.

