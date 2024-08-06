We’ve partnered with publishers to build this experience and continue to seek their feedback. In addition to launching the SearchGPT prototype, we are also launching a way for publishers to manage how they appear in SearchGPT, so publishers have more choices. Importantly, SearchGPT is about search and is separate from training OpenAI’s generative AI foundation models. Sites can be surfaced in search results even if they opt out of generative AI training. To read more about publisher controls and OpenAI’s bots, see here (opens in a new window).

We’ve also heard from publishers and creators that they want to understand how best to engage with AI search products and how their content performs. We’ll use this prototype to learn more and share findings. If you’d like to share feedback, please email us at publishers-feedback@openai.com.