Skip to main content

July 25, 2024

SearchGPT Prototype

We’re testing SearchGPT, a temporary prototype of new AI search features that give you fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources.

Waitlist closed(opens in a new window)

We’re testing SearchGPT, a prototype of new search features designed to combine the strength of our AI models with information from the web to give you fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources. We’re launching to a small group of users and publishers to get feedback. While this prototype is temporary, we plan to integrate the best of these features directly into ChatGPT in the future.

A new way to search

Getting answers on the web can take a lot of effort, often requiring multiple attempts to get relevant results. We believe that by enhancing the conversational capabilities of our models with real-time information from the web, finding what you’re looking for can be faster and easier.

Designed to give you an answer

SearchGPT will quickly and directly respond to your questions with up-to-date information from the web while giving you clear links to relevant sources.

You’ll be able to ask follow-up questions, like you would in a conversation with a person, with the shared context building with each query.

Partnering with publishers and creators

We are committed to a thriving ecosystem of publishers and creators. We hope to help users discover publisher sites and experiences, while bringing more choice to search. For decades, search has been a foundational way for publishers and creators to reach users. Now, we’re using AI to enhance this experience by highlighting high quality content in a conversational interface with multiple opportunities for users to engage.

“AI search is going to become one of the key ways that people navigate the internet, and it's crucial, in these early days, that the technology is built in a way that values, respects, and protects journalism and publishers. We look forward to partnering with OpenAI in the process, and creating a new way for readers to discover The Atlantic.”
Nicholas Thompson, CEO of The Atlantic

SearchGPT is designed to help users connect with publishers by prominently citing and linking to them in searches. Responses have clear, in-line, named attribution and links so users know where information is coming from and can quickly engage with even more results in a sidebar with source links.

SearchGPT Prototype > Media > Publishers Asset Media Item

We’ve partnered with publishers to build this experience and continue to seek their feedback. In addition to launching the SearchGPT prototype, we are also launching a way for publishers to manage how they appear in SearchGPT, so publishers have more choices. Importantly, SearchGPT is about search and is separate from training OpenAI’s generative AI foundation models. Sites can be surfaced in search results even if they opt out of generative AI training. To read more about publisher controls and OpenAI’s bots, see here(opens in a new window)

We’ve also heard from publishers and creators that they want to understand how best to engage with AI search products and how their content performs. We’ll use this prototype to learn more and share findings. If you’d like to share feedback, please email us at publishers-feedback@openai.com.

“Sam and the truly talented team at OpenAI innately understand that for AI-powered search to be effective, it must be founded on the highest-quality, most reliable information furnished by trusted sources. For the heavens to be in equilibrium, the relationship between technology and content must be symbiotic and provenance must be protected.”
Robert Thomson, Chief Executive, News Corp

What comes next

We’ll keep improving the experience in areas like local information and commerce. We also plan to get feedback on the prototype from users and publishers and bring the best of the experience into ChatGPT.

Author

OpenAI