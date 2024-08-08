Improving Model Safety Behavior with Rule-Based Rewards

Our research shows that Rule-Based Rewards (RBRs) significantly enhance the safety of our AI systems, making them safer and more reliable for people and developers to use every day. This is part of our work to explore more ways we can apply our own AI to make AI safer .

Traditionally, fine-tuning language models using reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF) has been the go-to method for ensuring they follow instructions accurately. OpenAI has been at the forefront of developing these alignment methods to create smarter and safer AI models.

To ensure AI systems behave safely and align with human values, we define desired behaviors and collect human feedback to train a "reward model." This model guides the AI by signaling desirable actions. However, collecting this human feedback for routine and repetitive tasks is often inefficient. Additionally, if our safety policies change, the feedback we've already collected might become outdated, requiring new data.