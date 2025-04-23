Introducing our latest image generation model in the API

We’re also continuing to work with developers and businesses to uncover more ways image generation in the API can serve their use cases, including:

Designing and editing: Canva is exploring ways to integrate OpenAI's gpt-image-1 to push the boundaries of design generation and editing in its Canva AI and Magic Studio tools. Through gpt-image-1 capabilities like transforming rough sketches into stunning graphic elements and enabling high-fidelity visual edits, Canva will further empower its 230 million users to bring their ideas to life in entirely new ways.

Creating and editing logos: GoDaddy is actively experimenting to integrate image generation so customers can easily create logos that are editable, remove backgrounds, and generate professional typography. In addition, as a new experience with GoDaddy Airo®, the team is working towards customers creating social media posts and marketing assets that reflect their unique brand identities for original product and brand content created from a prompt.

Building marketing collateral: HubSpot is exploring how OpenAI's new AI image generation capabilities can help customers create marketing and sales collateral. As HubSpot continues to add new AI-powered tools for scaling businesses, these image generation capabilities have the potential to transform how customers produce high-quality images for social media, email marketing, and landing pages without requiring specialized design expertise.

Generating recipes and shopping lists: Instacart is testing new ways to use the API for image generation, including images for recipes and shopping lists.