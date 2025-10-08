HiBob turns 2,500 GPTs into a flywheel for product and team growth

HiBob, ⁠(opens in a new window) an HR technology company serving more than 5,000 global customers, has made AI a core part of how the business operates. More than 90% of employees actively use ChatGPT Enterprise to close deals faster, reduce onboarding timelines, and surface upsell opportunities tied to revenue.

Crucially, the same internal GPTs that drive adoption also help HiBob prototype and design customer-facing features. By building and testing these solutions in ChatGPT Enterprise, then implementing them with OpenAI’s API, HiBob delivers AI-powered features in the Bob platform that other HR leaders use daily to interact with their data conversationally and make decisions in minutes instead of days.

Behind this adoption-to-product cycle is a system built for scale: one that gives every employee the tools, structure, and support to turn AI into a driver of business value.

Using GPTs to solve problems across every team

HiBob’s structured GPT strategy fuels a flywheel of agent creation, internal impact, and product innovation—and it starts with custom GPTs.



Internally, GPTs support every employee task, from tactical prep to strategic planning. They are used daily by teams across the company and are continuously improved by employees who understand the needs of their roles and workflows.

A few examples include:

Meeting Prep GPT . Pulls data from CRM systems, transcripts, and notes to generate briefings for sales and CS teams. This saves hours of prep per week.

. Pulls data from CRM systems, transcripts, and notes to generate briefings for sales and CS teams. This saves hours of prep per week. Upsell GPT . Analyzes usage patterns and customer behavior to flag expansion opportunities and help revenue teams prioritize outreach.

. Analyzes usage patterns and customer behavior to flag expansion opportunities and help revenue teams prioritize outreach. VBO Project Manager Assistant . Summarizes onboarding call transcripts, creates task lists, and tracks progress to improve delivery and CSAT.

. Summarizes onboarding call transcripts, creates task lists, and tracks progress to improve delivery and CSAT. SEO Assistant . Connects to web analytics APIs to generate keyword recommendations, gap analyses, and performance insights.

. Connects to web analytics APIs to generate keyword recommendations, gap analyses, and performance insights. Roadmap GPT. Aggregates product roadmap data and turns it into actionable insights for go-to-market teams.

Rather than keep GPTs isolated or disposable, HiBob incorporates them into a growing system led by their AI Mind team. Successful GPTs are versioned, improved, and adopted across multiple functions to become a part of a shared learning cycle and continuous refinement.

Helping employees turn GPTs into agents with repeatable steps

Beyond simply giving access, HiBob has turned AI into a core capability by giving every employee the tools and structure to build what they need. Led by their AI Mind team, the company introduced a five-step process to turn GPTs from concept into digital agents—what HiBob calls digital companions—that solve real business problems.

The framework includes:

Idea and proof of concept. Employees propose GPT ideas grounded in specific pain points. Build. Engineers create secure, compliant agents using ChatGPT Enterprise and internal systems. Adoption and enablement. Each GPT is supported with documentation, training, and a named owner. Maintenance. Feedback loops help refine performance and ensure relevance. Scale. Effective agents are added to a searchable internal directory for reuse and adaptation, and proven “agent builder” GPTs are published to an internal directory for reuse across departments.

Hundreds of GPTs have been built through this system and are actively used across teams including sales, HR, marketing, product, legal, and design. Each one is treated like a digital teammate, with a defined role, an owner, and goals tied to business outcomes.

“We’re focused on allowing people to do more with more,” says Ori Simantov, who leads AI adoption and insight at HiBob. “Each agent has a role, just like each employee does. That’s what makes the system sustainable.”

When AI is owned by all, it scales

HiBob’s approach to AI is built around measurable outcomes. Every GPT is designed with performance goals, from hours saved to revenue generated, and are tracked across the lifecycle of each agent. Adoption is opt-out, and the infrastructure makes GPT development fast, secure, and repeatable.

HiBob’s key insight is that AI becomes most effective when employees are more than just users. Giving teams ownership—backed by structure, tooling, and accountability—leads to faster adoption, higher impact, and a culture of continuous improvement.

Results to date include:

Over 90% of employees actively using ChatGPT Enterprise

2,500+ experimental GPTs built to deploy 200 successfully into internal workflows

AI features, leveraging GPT‑4o, embedded across the customer-facing Bob platform

Internal and external KPIs tied to revenue impact, onboarding efficiency, and customer satisfaction

“AI isn’t going to take people’s jobs. Humans who know how to work with AI will,” said co-founder and CEO Ronni Zehavi.