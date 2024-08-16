GPT-4o System Card

We thoroughly evaluate new models for potential risks and build in appropriate safeguards before deploying them in ChatGPT or the API. We’re publishing the model System Card together with the Preparedness Framework scorecard to provide an end-to-end safety assessment of GPT-4o , including what we’ve done to track and address today’s safety challenges as well as frontier risks.

Building on the safety evaluations and mitigations we developed for GPT-4 , and GPT-4V , we’ve focused additional efforts on GPT-4o's audio capabilities which present novel risks, while also evaluating its text and vision capabilities.

Some of the risks we evaluated include speaker identification, unauthorized voice generation, the potential generation of copyrighted content, ungrounded inference, and disallowed content. Based on these evaluations, we’ve implemented safeguards at both the model- and system-levels to mitigate these risks.