Fine-tuning now available for GPT-4o

Today, we’re launching fine-tuning for GPT-4o , one of the most requested features from developers. We are also offering 1M training tokens per day for free for every organization through September 23.

Developers can now fine-tune GPT-4o with custom datasets to get higher performance at a lower cost for their specific use cases. Fine-tuning enables the model to customize structure and tone of responses, or to follow complex domain-specific instructions. Developers can already produce strong results for their applications with as little as a few dozen examples in their training data set.