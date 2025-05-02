Expanding on what we missed with sycophancy

We’re continuously working to develop improvements on the models in ChatGPT, which we call mainline updates. Since launching GPT‑4o in ChatGPT last May, we’ve released five major updates ⁠(opens in a new window) focused on changes to personality and helpfulness. Each update involves new post-training, and often many minor adjustments to the model training process are independently tested and then combined into a single updated model which is then evaluated for launch.

To post-train models, we take a pre-trained base model, do supervised fine-tuning on a broad set of ideal responses written by humans or existing models, and then run reinforcement learning with reward signals from a variety of sources.

During reinforcement learning, we present the language model with a prompt and ask it to write responses. We then rate its response according to the reward signals, and update the language model to make it more likely to produce higher-rated responses and less likely to produce lower-rated responses.