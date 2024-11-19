Advancing red teaming with people and AI
Two new papers show how our external and automated red teaming efforts are advancing to help deliver safe and beneficial AI
Interacting with an AI system is an essential way to learn what it can do—both the capabilities it has, and the risks it may pose. “Red teaming” means using people or AI to explore a new system’s potential risks in a structured way.
OpenAI has applied red teaming for a number of years, including when we engaged external experts(opens in a new window) to test our DALL·E 2 image generation model in early 2022. Our earliest red teaming efforts were primarily “manual” in the sense that we relied on people to conduct testing. Since then we’ve continued to use and refine our methods, and last July, we joined other leading labs in a commitment to invest further in red teaming and advance this research area.
Red teaming methods include manual, automated, and mixed approaches, and we use all three. We engage outside experts in both manual and automated methods of testing for new systems’ potential risks. At the same time, we are optimistic that we can use more powerful AI to scale the discovery of model mistakes, both for evaluating models and to train them to be safer.
Today, we are sharing two papers1 on red teaming—a white paper detailing how we engage external red teamers to test our frontier models, and a research study that introduces a new method for automated red teaming. We hope these efforts will contribute to the development of stronger red-teaming methods and safer AI.
Example of red teaming outputs
The value of red teaming
As AI systems are evolving at a rapid pace, it’s essential to understand users' experiences and the potential risks of increased capabilities, including abuse, misuse and real-world factors like cultural nuances. While no single process can capture all these elements, red teaming—especially with input from a range of independent external experts—offers a proactive way to assess risks and test the safety of our AI models. This approach helps build up-to-date benchmarks and safety evaluations that can be reused and improved over time.
External human red teaming
Key aspects of our external red teaming campaigns include defining the scope of testing, selecting red team members, deciding which models they access, and determining the format of their final reports.
In a new white paper, OpenAI’s Approach to External Red Teaming for AI Models and Systems(opens in a new window), we detail our approach for designing effective red teaming campaigns2:
1. Choosing the composition of the red teaming group based on goals and key testing areas
AI systems designed for a variety of use cases require thorough testing across multiple areas, involving people with diverse perspectives (for example, expertise in fields like natural sciences and cybersecurity, regional political knowledge, or languages spoken). Threat modeling is conducted before red teaming exercises to prioritize areas for testing, taking into account factors like expected model capabilities, previously observed issues with models, and potential applications. Internal teams set initial testing priorities based on their knowledge of model capabilities, while external red teamers are brought in later to refine or expand the focus. These priorities then guide the formation of red teams, ensuring they meet the model's specific testing needs.
2. Deciding the model or system versions the red teamers receive access to
The version of the model available to red teamers can affect red teaming outcomes and should align with campaign goals. For example, testing a model early in development without safety mitigations in place can help to assess new risks related to increased capabilities, but would not necessarily test for gaps in the planned mitigations. The ideal approach depends on the specific needs of the model, and red teamers may test multiple versions of a model and system throughout the testing period.
3. Creating and providing interfaces, instructions, and documentation guidance to red teamers
Effective interactions with external testers during red teaming campaigns rely on clear instructions, suitable testing interfaces, and actionable documentation. Instructions may include descriptions of the model(s) and existing or planned safeguards, how to use the testing interface, prioritized areas for testing, and guidelines for documenting results. Different interfaces, or the means through which testers interact with an AI model, could include an API or consumer product interfaces like ChatGPT. The interfaces used for red teaming help facilitate testing by enabling rapid programmatic testing, collecting feedback on specific prompts or responses, or simulating potential user interactions. With the right combination of interfaces and instructions for documentation, structured feedback collected from red teaming can later lead to input into risk assessments and automated evaluations.
4. Synthesizing the data and creating evaluations
After a red teaming campaign, a key step is determining whether examples fall under existing policies, whether they violate those policies, or if new policies or behavior modifications are needed. Some campaigns target known policy violations, while others explore areas without clear policy coverage. Once the data from a red teaming campaign is assessed for quality, that data can be used for repeatable, automated evaluations for future model updates.
Most recently, we used this approach to prepare our OpenAI o1 family of models for public use. We designed an external red teaming campaign that tested the model for resistance to jailbreaks, safe handling of real-world attack planning prompts, safe application in natural sciences, and broader topics like AI research and development capabilities.
Automated red teaming
Automated red teaming aims to generate a large number of examples where an AI behaves incorrectly, often with a particular focus on safety-related issues. In contrast to human red teaming, automated methods excel at easily generating example attacks at a larger scale. However, these methods have typically struggled to generate successful attacks that are tactically diverse, as automated red teamers often repeat known attack strategies or produce a range of novel but ineffective attacks.
In new research, Diverse And Effective Red Teaming With Auto-Generated Rewards And Multi-Step Reinforcement Learning(opens in a new window), we offer new techniques to improve the diversity of attacks while still ensuring they are successful.
Our research finds that more capable AI can further help automated red teaming in how it brainstorms attacker goals, how it judges attacker success, and how it understands diversity of attacks. For instance, if the red teaming goal is to find examples of ChatGPT giving disallowed illicit advice, we can use GPT-4T to brainstorm examples such as “how to steal a car” and “how to build a bomb” and then train a separate red teaming model to try to trick ChatGPT into giving each example of advice. We reward the red teaming model through a combination of our moderation models, rule based rewards targeting the specific example of illicit advice, and a diversity reward for how different the attack is from past attempted attacks. This means that the red teaming model can generate many more diverse and yet effective attacks, which can then be used both for improving model safety and evaluations. More importantly, it demonstrates how we can continue to train and use more capable models in new ways to improve safety.
Limitations
Red teaming isn't a complete solution for assessing AI risks. Its limitations include:
Relevance over time: Red teaming captures risks at a specific moment, which may change as models evolve.
Information hazards: The process of red teaming, particularly with frontier AI systems, can create information hazards that might enable misuse. For example, exposing a jailbreak or technique to generate potentially harmful content that is not yet widely known could accelerate bad actors’ misuse of the models. Managing this risk requires control of information, stringent access protocols, and responsible disclosure practices.
Increase in human sophistication: As models become more capable and their ability to reason in sophisticated domains becomes more advanced, there will be a higher threshold for knowledge humans need to possess to correctly judge the potential risks of outputs.
While red teaming aims to expand perspectives in service of risk discovery, verification, and evaluation development, we believe additional work is needed to solicit and incorporate public perspectives on ideal model behavior, policies, and other associated decision making processes.