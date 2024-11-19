Advancing red teaming with people and AI

Key aspects of our external red teaming campaigns include defining the scope of testing, selecting red team members, deciding which models they access, and determining the format of their final reports.



In a new white paper, OpenAI's Approach to External Red Teaming for AI Models and Systems, we detail our approach for designing effective red teaming campaigns2:

1. Choosing the composition of the red teaming group based on goals and key testing areas



AI systems designed for a variety of use cases require thorough testing across multiple areas, involving people with diverse perspectives (for example, expertise in fields like natural sciences and cybersecurity, regional political knowledge, or languages spoken). Threat modeling is conducted before red teaming exercises to prioritize areas for testing, taking into account factors like expected model capabilities, previously observed issues with models, and potential applications. Internal teams set initial testing priorities based on their knowledge of model capabilities, while external red teamers are brought in later to refine or expand the focus. These priorities then guide the formation of red teams, ensuring they meet the model's specific testing needs.

2. Deciding the model or system versions the red teamers receive access to



The version of the model available to red teamers can affect red teaming outcomes and should align with campaign goals. For example, testing a model early in development without safety mitigations in place can help to assess new risks related to increased capabilities, but would not necessarily test for gaps in the planned mitigations. The ideal approach depends on the specific needs of the model, and red teamers may test multiple versions of a model and system throughout the testing period.

3. Creating and providing interfaces, instructions, and documentation guidance to red teamers

Effective interactions with external testers during red teaming campaigns rely on clear instructions, suitable testing interfaces, and actionable documentation. Instructions may include descriptions of the model(s) and existing or planned safeguards, how to use the testing interface, prioritized areas for testing, and guidelines for documenting results. Different interfaces, or the means through which testers interact with an AI model, could include an API or consumer product interfaces like ChatGPT. The interfaces used for red teaming help facilitate testing by enabling rapid programmatic testing, collecting feedback on specific prompts or responses, or simulating potential user interactions. With the right combination of interfaces and instructions for documentation, structured feedback collected from red teaming can later lead to input into risk assessments and automated evaluations.

4. Synthesizing the data and creating evaluations



After a red teaming campaign, a key step is determining whether examples fall under existing policies, whether they violate those policies, or if new policies or behavior modifications are needed. Some campaigns target known policy violations, while others explore areas without clear policy coverage. Once the data from a red teaming campaign is assessed for quality, that data can be used for repeatable, automated evaluations for future model updates.