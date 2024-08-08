OpenAI partners with Condé Nast

We’re announcing a partnership with Condé Nast to display content from top brands like Vogue, The New Yorker, Condé Nast Traveler, GQ, Architectural Digest, Vanity Fair, Wired, Bon Appétit, and more, within our products, including ChatGPT and our SearchGPT prototype.

With the introduction of our SearchGPT prototype , we’re testing new search features that make finding information and reliable content sources faster and more intuitive. We’re combining our conversational models with information from the web to give you fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources. SearchGPT offers direct links to news stories, enabling users to easily explore more in-depth content directly from the source. We plan to integrate the best of these features directly into ChatGPT in the future.

We're collaborating with our news partners to collect feedback and insights on the design and performance of SearchGPT, ensuring that these integrations enhance user experiences and inform future updates to ChatGPT.