Response to NIST Executive Order on AI

Red teaming in and of itself is not a sufficient risk measurement exercise. On its own, red teaming will not quantify the probability or propensity of a model to produce harmful content or risks associated with the use of an AI system. Red teaming also does not provide enough information to quantify the severity of an identified risk or harm.

While most of OpenAI’s expert red teaming efforts take place prior to a major model or product deployment, models and systems evolve quite often in production, and as such, it is important to take that into account when contextualizing red teaming findings. Similarly, developers building for particular use cases on models may make design decisions that alter the safety profile of a model or system if it is not inherent to (or immutable from) the model or system itself.

Red teaming lays the foundation for types of further testing and evaluation, and provides some guidance about attack vectors or issues that safety mitigations need to be robust against.

Examining multiple examples and permutations of an issue can help to instill confidence in how to measure a particular risk area. Expert red teaming by design aims to cover breadth instead of depth of risk areas, and as such, on its own would not necessarily create an evaluation sufficient for measuring specific risks. Instead, red teaming can generate datasets that might be considered the “seeds” for a more thorough evaluation. From there, the results can be used to generate more examples of a particular issue area that was uncovered, and a “golden set” of labeled examples (usually, by domain experts) can be used for evaluating future models on an identified issue area.

